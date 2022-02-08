Pics

James Blunt had the best response to Boris Johnson’s ‘tank division’ boast

John Plunkett. Updated February 8th, 2022

In an uncertain world it’s good to know that some things remains reassuringly predictable, like James Blunt winning at Twitter.

We only say this because the singer (greatest hits out now) has been at it again after Boris Johnson was quoted in the Times as telling allies it would need a tank division to drag him out of Downing Street.

And depending on how much you know about Blunt, you might very well see what’s coming. But either way it’s still very funny.

Boom.

To conclude …

And this.

And also this.

