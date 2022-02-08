James Blunt had the best response to Boris Johnson’s ‘tank division’ boast

Pics

In an uncertain world it’s good to know that some things remains reassuringly predictable, like James Blunt winning at Twitter.

We only say this because the singer (greatest hits out now) has been at it again after Boris Johnson was quoted in the Times as telling allies it would need a tank division to drag him out of Downing Street.

And depending on how much you know about Blunt, you might very well see what’s coming. But either way it’s still very funny.

Could all past and present soldiers of D Squadron please DM me. I’m putting something together. https://t.co/O6KA7ePpyi — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) February 7, 2022

Boom.

Retired tank commander ready and waiting! — Richard Magnus (@MagnusRJC) February 7, 2022

I’m free, I was in RAF catering, probably killed hundreds. — Steve Roberts (@Mariner92) February 7, 2022

I was on “C” Squadron. But that was at Cranwell, so can only being Air Support. Will their be biscuits? — Lee Toomey (@leetoomey) February 7, 2022

Will you except volunteers from other countries? — Julian (@justaguyok50) February 7, 2022

I taught secondary kids on an army base in Germany in mid 2000s. Also have a well looked after Flymo and Hedge Strimmer. Reporting for duty! — Wooshell (@Wooshell1977) February 7, 2022

My Dad was a gunner in the tank regiment in WW2 – Montgomery once wore his beret. Count me in 🐀 — louise lingwood (@lilaccottage) February 7, 2022

I’ve got two ride-on lawnmowers and a couple of tarps you can have — Richardthelionbar (@Richthelionbar) February 7, 2022

To conclude …

The hero we need — Neil Smallwood (@nothing2cere) February 7, 2022

And this.

This is not a sentence I ever thought I'd have to say, but James Blunt organising a military coup and installing himself as president is not the worst thing that could happen. https://t.co/52eW9CtewD — Steve Binnie (@evibenstein) February 7, 2022

And also this.

Honestly, if James Blunt somehow seized control of the army and overthrew the government, I think I'd just shrug. It's just the sort of thing that happens now. https://t.co/xdwMvOgZEj — Dara O'Reilly (@Dara_bhur_gCara) February 7, 2022

