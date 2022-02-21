The 15 funniest things people said about Jacob Rees-Mogg’s “library”

Celebrity

If you’ve ever wondered if you’re missing out by not reading the Daily Mail, one of this weekend’s big features was a look at what Jacob Rees-Mogg keeps in his library.

Wait …

Who amongst us doesn’t have a bracelet woven from the hair of Copenhagen?

Now that I’ve put your mind at rest on the FOMO front, here’s a collection of our favourite pisstakes of whatever’s going on in that photo.

1.

For a library, it seems a bit short of books.#JustSaying pic.twitter.com/8MnGAm93c3 — James Doleman (@jamesdoleman) February 20, 2022

2.

Does Eton offer a GCSE in Garish Wallpaper or something? pic.twitter.com/I3Yn71MaID — Dan Rebellato (@DanRebellato) February 20, 2022

3.

Why do posh people’s houses always look like they were decorated by your nan on LSD? pic.twitter.com/cFnNYsRt1C — Tokyo Sexwhale (@tokyosexwhale) February 20, 2022

4.

Hope you didn’t just have dinner… pic.twitter.com/axfAHQCC8L — MrGTTO 🇬🇧🇫🇷🇩🇪🇪🇺🌍 (@MrYesWeCan) February 19, 2022

5.

It looks like a crime scene. pic.twitter.com/rDNqymja6M — Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) February 20, 2022

6.

i) Dog-strangler

ii) Library with no books

iii) Decor based on BBC test-card

iv) Fire boarded up, awaiting faggot-delivery by

peasants.

v) Nanny caged in box behind furthest armchair. pic.twitter.com/QDAvGaDtnD — Lissa Evans (@LissaKEvans) February 20, 2022

7.

A library without books. A Brexit without benefits. A man without morals. #BrexitHasFailed pic.twitter.com/R3vfyQmvRR — JohnMartin #FBPPR (@its_johnmartin) February 19, 2022

8.

Much to be said about this abomination, of course, but surely the most bewildering aspect is that Rees-Mogg felt it necessary to affix numbered stickers to his furniture and dog pic.twitter.com/IxN8L3QNFY — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) February 21, 2022

9.

1. Odd sort of library that has no books.

2. Why are there numbered tags everywhere like they have on CSI for evidence sites?

3. Pls rescue that dog. pic.twitter.com/6cMCMCCwkG — Herre Mörker (@HerreMorker) February 19, 2022

10.

The books for this 'library' will arrive in 50 years. https://t.co/YyMXrvJ7gO — Don Guillerme (Boswell)🇧🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@William07491650) February 20, 2022

11.

That photo looks like the ones you see on the websites of estate agents when an old person, who hasn’t been able to afford updating the decor in decades, dies and the family quickly put the house on the market, with the words ‘In need of significant renovation’ in the text. https://t.co/i6R4rnS5sw — FMc 🇪🇺🇳🇴 (@gingermarauder) February 20, 2022

12.

Admirable that his library is a tribute to all the public libraries that have closed in recent years. They don't have any books in them, either. pic.twitter.com/RNcy3zJkMQ — David (@PermaConfused) February 20, 2022

13.

That wallpaper is a cry for help. https://t.co/WWiWEsa6sV — Stephen Farrow 🇪🇺 (@stephenfarrow) February 20, 2022

14.

15.

That haunted pencil thinks his living room is a library 😂😂🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/7HsUtV2x1n — Tom 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🌻 (@TomSingleton4) February 20, 2022

In conclusion …

Dear working class people

This is what it's like to be a Tory Toff

Bet you're glad I gaslit you into voting Brexit cos now I'll be able to afford another country house.

What's that? Oh no-nothing to do with Brexit benefits- just cos I made sure my company remained in the EU 😂 https://t.co/Ss4It4GA6u — @elisled2 #FBPE #HopeDiesLast (@elisled2) February 20, 2022

