Videos

This video of a bunch of people keeping themselves amused during the worst storm for generation or two has gone wildly viral because, well, watch.

And even though it feels like the most British thing you’ve seen today, it was filmed in the Netherlands by @charisatalks and prompted no end of comments. Here are just four of them.

My money is on the IKEA bag…#eunice pic.twitter.com/Ga1XGZnmeK — Barry Lewis (@CllrBarryLewis) February 18, 2022

Race for Bag for Life. pic.twitter.com/ZIJKy1N9Fo — Dave Lee (@davelee1968) February 18, 2022

For some it’s a different perspective. pic.twitter.com/jubP2XckQS — Sir Richard Taylor 🗽 (@RWTaylors) February 18, 2022

This might be the best use of Storm Eunice I have seen on the Twitter verse. I’m away to find one of the five hundred IKEA bags I have stashed for emergencies. #StormEunice #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/B0WGXLSPhr — Niamh Kavanagh (@niamhkavanagh93) February 18, 2022

It also went viral over on Reddit where someonewithacat: ‘Every storm cloud has a silver bag race lining.’ Perfect.

Or, as bumjiggy put it: ‘Stormula 1 … Drunk edit: when life gives you Le Mans.’

READ MORE

Neil Oliver bemoaned people ‘giving in’ to Storm Eunice and was torn apart – 23 force 10 takedowns

Source Twitter @charisatalks