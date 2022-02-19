‘Every storm cloud has a silver bag race lining’
This video of a bunch of people keeping themselves amused during the worst storm for generation or two has gone wildly viral because, well, watch.
Humans. Of course. #Eunice #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/dQACtG8dS0
— Charisa Chotoe (@charisatalks) February 18, 2022
And even though it feels like the most British thing you’ve seen today, it was filmed in the Netherlands by @charisatalks and prompted no end of comments. Here are just four of them.
My money is on the IKEA bag…#eunice pic.twitter.com/Ga1XGZnmeK
— Barry Lewis (@CllrBarryLewis) February 18, 2022
Race for Bag for Life. pic.twitter.com/ZIJKy1N9Fo
— Dave Lee (@davelee1968) February 18, 2022
For some it’s a different perspective. pic.twitter.com/jubP2XckQS
— Sir Richard Taylor 🗽 (@RWTaylors) February 18, 2022
This might be the best use of Storm Eunice I have seen on the Twitter verse. I’m away to find one of the five hundred IKEA bags I have stashed for emergencies. #StormEunice #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/B0WGXLSPhr
— Niamh Kavanagh (@niamhkavanagh93) February 18, 2022
It also went viral over on Reddit where someonewithacat: ‘Every storm cloud has a silver bag race lining.’ Perfect.
Or, as bumjiggy put it: ‘Stormula 1 … Drunk edit: when life gives you Le Mans.’
Source Twitter @charisatalks