‘Every storm cloud has a silver bag race lining’

Poke Staff. Updated February 19th, 2022

This video of a bunch of people keeping themselves amused during the worst storm for generation or two has gone wildly viral because, well, watch.

And even though it feels like the most British thing you’ve seen today, it was filmed in the Netherlands by @charisatalks and prompted no end of comments. Here are just four of them.

It also went viral over on Reddit where someonewithacat: ‘Every storm cloud has a silver bag race lining.’ Perfect.

Or, as bumjiggy put it: ‘Stormula 1 … Drunk edit: when life gives you Le Mans.’

Source Twitter @charisatalks