Neil Oliver bemoaned people ‘giving in’ to Storm Eunice and was torn apart – 23 force 10 takedowns

You’ll be familiar now with Neil ‘Truth at last’ Oliver, the Coast presenter who is now rather better known as one of the faces of GB News.

It was only a few months ago that Oliver was telling everyone that he would happily catch Covid ‘for the sake of freedom’.

Now he is apparently happy to go out and get hit by a tree – for the sake of freedom, presumably – after he appeared to criticise people for ‘giving in’ to Storm Eunice.

And the takedowns were of the hurricane force variety. These 23 surely said it best.

“I, Neil Oliver. here and now CHALLENGE Hurricane Eunice to a fist fight on the 2nd floor of the Dundasvale Car Park, Glasgow G4. FREEDOM WILL BE DEFENDED." https://t.co/oFtSsLQj1E — Dan Rebellato (@DanRebellato) February 18, 2022

Get out there Neil, don’t let them tell you that you can’t Run Like the Wind, total woke mob – pull on your anorak and go whistle down the wind my friend – how dare they tell you to take cover woke wind brigade https://t.co/rIGHYGufkn — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) February 18, 2022

"The woke O2 Arena submitted to the storm like a cuck snowflake" – Neil Oliver https://t.co/nuu5wCWBiy — Pete Brooksbank (@petebrooksbank) February 18, 2022

Feel free to have a wander round the top of Ben Nevis in flip-flops & a Speedo just to show the weather who's boss, big man. https://t.co/TczjfkvvlO — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) February 18, 2022

This will be someone’s last words before they get brained by a woke wheelie bin https://t.co/GPed0R3otF — Mike (@PenegalLTFC) February 18, 2022

My favourite ever one-word joke was @quantick calling Neil Oliver "Bravehair." https://t.co/bpV0YK6WEJ — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) February 18, 2022

just spotted Neil Oliver outside pic.twitter.com/Qctbscs9jp — Gpoptosis (@Gpoptosis) February 18, 2022

Today would be a great day for Neil Oliver to start filming a new series of "Coast". — Soon™ (@DundeeJc) February 18, 2022

Bang fucking on Neil Oliver. Don't give into expert and media scaremongering, mate. To increase your odds of showing what bollocks it is you get your speedos on and go and stand with a long metal rod under an Ash tree ravaged with dieback. https://t.co/4sJoZVtfdM — Skew Spew Barmy Hairdo Curmudgeon Bigot and Smug💙 (@SkewSmug) February 18, 2022

