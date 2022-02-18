Pics

Neil Oliver bemoaned people ‘giving in’ to Storm Eunice and was torn apart – 23 force 10 takedowns

John Plunkett. Updated February 18th, 2022

You’ll be familiar now with Neil ‘Truth at last’ Oliver, the Coast presenter who is now rather better known as one of the faces of GB News.

It was only a few months ago that Oliver was telling everyone that he would happily catch Covid ‘for the sake of freedom’.

Now he is apparently happy to go out and get hit by a tree – for the sake of freedom, presumably – after he appeared to criticise people for ‘giving in’ to Storm Eunice.

And the takedowns were of the hurricane force variety. These 23 surely said it best.

