Neil Oliver said he’d happily catch Covid ‘for the sake of freedom’ – 7 favourite takedowns

It turns out that GB News is still on air after presenter Neil Oliver – you remember – went viral after he said he would ‘cheerfully risk catching Covid’ in a bizarre anti-vaxx monologue.

ICYMI: Neil Oliver: ‘For the sake of freedom – yours and mine together – I will cheerfully risk catching Covid.’ Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://t.co/GXXuPQejoZ pic.twitter.com/QeCJ4ZTfW5 — GB News (@GBNEWS) August 1, 2021

“If your freedom means that I might catch Covid from you then so be it. If my freedom means that you might catch Covid from me then so be it. That’s honestly how I see it. “For the sake of freedom, yours and mine together, I will cheerfully risk catching Covid – that is a chance, one among many, I am prepared to take, and happily.”

And these 9 responses surely say it best.



Before he starts banging on about freedom, Neil Oliver should brush up on his John Stuart Mill: "The only purpose for which power can be rightfully exercised over any member of a civilized community, against his will, is to prevent harm to others" https://t.co/9GFermfo5r — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) August 2, 2021



I sat next to Neil Oliver on a flight many years ago. he seemed nice and good and sensible. Either something has happened since then or I need my radar adjusted. — Deborah Meaden 💙 (@DeborahMeaden) August 2, 2021



Neil Oliver travels across Britain but with a highly infectious disease pic.twitter.com/mEi6NNNrLN — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) August 2, 2021



As he talks about WW II, which is not analogous anyway; he is the sort of person who would have said 'I'm prepared to be bombed for your freedom to keep your lights on during a blackout.' https://t.co/Cn8gAUMGoS — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) August 2, 2021



So would you cheerfully risk passing it onto me?

I’m immune suppressed so you might well be giving me a death sentence. — ThaiFilipGirlSponsor (@Summertime1957) August 1, 2021



Hi @thecoastguy Neil Oliver,

I appreciate you see the pandemic as a freedom issue, & you are happy to consciously accept the risk of getting catch Covid. Please can you confirm if you do, you won't seek treatment from NHS staff who don't have the freedom to turn you away? Thanks https://t.co/bT7nC7Hoya — Snigdha (@snigskitchen) August 2, 2021



Neil Oliver seems to think that my father, grandfathers and uncle fought in the world wars so that he could put my family's life at risk by not having his vaccination. My father would have had words for this…. mine are a little fruitier and rhyme with duck toff https://t.co/N2UfBWyVw8 — Otto English (@Otto_English) August 2, 2021

And also this.

Nice to see GB News are finally being honest with their opinions. pic.twitter.com/Jg6PHhzmcj — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) August 2, 2021

Source Twitter @GBNEWS