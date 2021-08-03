Twitter

Neil Oliver said he’d happily catch Covid ‘for the sake of freedom’ – 7 favourite takedowns

Poke Staff. Updated August 3rd, 2021

It turns out that GB News is still on air after presenter Neil Oliver – you remember – went viral after he said he would ‘cheerfully risk catching Covid’ in a bizarre anti-vaxx monologue.

“If your freedom means that I might catch Covid from you then so be it. If my freedom means that you might catch Covid from me then so be it. That’s honestly how I see it.

“For the sake of freedom, yours and mine together, I will cheerfully risk catching Covid – that is a chance, one among many, I am prepared to take, and happily.”

And these 9 responses surely say it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

And also this.

READ MORE

Jacob Rees-Mogg failing a Latin test on live radio is making everyone’s day better

Source Twitter @GBNEWS

More from the Poke