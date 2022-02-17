News

This Tory MP’s Brexit dividend is not the glorious triumph she thinks it is

John Plunkett. Updated February 17th, 2022

We have to confess we weren’t overly aware of Tory MP Nathalie Elphicke before. But having watched this 14 second clip of her on Newsnight, we can’t stop thinking about her.

The Conservative member for Dover was asked about the Brexit dividend and the silver lining she’s spotted isn’t quite the glorious triumph she thinks it is.

And the fact she begins the whole thing with ‘so-called Brexit dividend’ just makes it even better.

Here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

We don’t want to be unkind or anything, but it really does beg this question.

And finally this, one of those rare moments when you don’t need to speak a word of the language to understand (and agree with) every word.



Source Twitter @AlexTaylorNews