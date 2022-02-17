This Tory MP’s Brexit dividend is not the glorious triumph she thinks it is

News

We have to confess we weren’t overly aware of Tory MP Nathalie Elphicke before. But having watched this 14 second clip of her on Newsnight, we can’t stop thinking about her.

The Conservative member for Dover was asked about the Brexit dividend and the silver lining she’s spotted isn’t quite the glorious triumph she thinks it is.

“We’re already greatly benefitting here in Dover from Brexit because we’ve had to employ hundreds of people to deal with all the Brexit red tape” 🤡🤡 You couldn’t make these people up ! Dover MP Nathalie Elphicke on #Newsnight pic.twitter.com/cwvzl1yxWV — Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylorNews) February 17, 2022

And the fact she begins the whole thing with ‘so-called Brexit dividend’ just makes it even better.

Here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Insanity. Is this what brexit was for? So we could increase red tape, hire customs officers and reduce private enterprise? Put that on the side of a bus. — Lizzy Price 🧡 (@LizzyJPrice) February 17, 2022

I feel sorry for the good people of Dover but honestly Nathalie Elphicke MP is the hottest comedy ticket in Britain right now. https://t.co/L0ZpW5vvtV — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 17, 2022

She blamed EU for the red tape so is she now implying EU are responsible for the jobs created — ruth frances (@misssadietonks) February 17, 2022

You literally could not make these morons up https://t.co/5HFiNyIikr — Dom Joly (@domjoly) February 17, 2022

Ah another Brexit ‘benefit.’ Jobs creation with all the extra red tape brexit is causing, that we said brexit would put a stop too 🤡. You just can’t… — Alan (@ARHunter1980) February 17, 2022

Big "The Black Death was great for my church as I could charge a lot of money for burials and I employed 8 gravediggers" energy https://t.co/4hW2a8ZqWA — Dan Kaszeta (@DanKaszeta) February 17, 2022

We don’t want to be unkind or anything, but it really does beg this question.

She surely can't be that thick? https://t.co/kVnWIy9LHV — Fanny Is Bored With Being Gaslighted (@Angel41527796) February 17, 2022

And finally this, one of those rare moments when you don’t need to speak a word of the language to understand (and agree with) every word.

Je n'invente rien 🤡 La prochaine fois que vous vous plaignez du débat politique en France, ayez une pensée pour la députée de Douvres pour qui un énorme bienfait du Brexit est l'embauche de centaines de douaniers pour gérer toute la paperasse due, eh oui ! au … Brexit ! 🤡🤡 https://t.co/qXGahz9v1F — Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylorNews) February 17, 2022

