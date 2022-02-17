“We have a compulsive liar who’s actually leading the country.” Brian Cox drops truth bombs

News

While his countryman Ian Blackford may have been given a dressing down in the House of Commons for calling the prime minister a liar, star of stage and screen, actor Brian Cox, had no such barrier to plain speaking when he appeared on Peston.

Watch his frank takedown of Boris Johnson.

“We have a compulsive liar who is actually leading the country” ‘Succession’ star Brian Cox criticises the current state of UK politics claiming “we’ve lost the plot on so many levels.”#Peston pic.twitter.com/kXXEhT5PoO — Peston (@itvpeston) February 16, 2022

“There is this man who wouldn’t know the truth if it landed on him.”

Weary tweeters found his comments refreshing.

#BrianCox speaking some home truths about #BorisJohnson

I mean, can you believe-He's the Prime Minister! 😐 Stop this movie.#Peston https://t.co/trOWQrSkui — Bonnie Greer (@Bonn1eGreer) February 17, 2022

Brian Cox is right on #Peston – we have a serial liar as PM and he has to go!#BBCBreakfast #JohnsonOut_24 https://t.co/SNGn8JkAlp — The Last Girly Swots to join Tw❄️tter! 😷 💙 (@TheLastPersont2) February 17, 2022

You’ve just got to love Brian Cox. https://t.co/z5cWZ45IiY — Bob Wallace #PAL 💙 #DontLookUp (@Bob_in_NYorks) February 16, 2022

“We have a compulsive liar who is actually leading the country” ‘Succession’ star Brian Cox criticises the current state of UK politics claiming “we’ve lost the plot on so many levels.”

👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

pic.twitter.com/VDuiVzaefg — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% 🕷🇪🇺🇬🇧🏴‍☠️🦠💙 (@g_gosden) February 17, 2022

Wretchedly sad that this statement is true — Whitters (@IanWhitlock53) February 16, 2022

Any chance we could make Brian Cox PM? https://t.co/bd33Mou8iC — Alistair Barrie (@AlistairBarrie) February 16, 2022

It’s not the first time Brian Cox has told some harsh truths about Johnson.

Brian Cox's take on UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and former President Donald Trump? “Incredible fools who some people refuse to see through.” True to form, Cox is not holding back on #HHW with @jheil: https://t.co/JByS4mCTGr pic.twitter.com/DyQ7Lreq21 — The Recount (@therecount) February 8, 2022

We suspect it won’t be the last.

READ MORE

John Bercow owned Boris Johnson into next week in 70 seconds

Source Peston Image Screengrab, Screengrab