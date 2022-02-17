News

“We have a compulsive liar who’s actually leading the country.” Brian Cox drops truth bombs

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 17th, 2022

While his countryman Ian Blackford may have been given a dressing down in the House of Commons for calling the prime minister a liar, star of stage and screen, actor Brian Cox, had no such barrier to plain speaking when he appeared on Peston.

Watch his frank takedown of Boris Johnson.

“There is this man who wouldn’t know the truth if it landed on him.”

Weary tweeters found his comments refreshing.

It’s not the first time Brian Cox has told some harsh truths about Johnson.

We suspect it won’t be the last.

READ MORE

John Bercow owned Boris Johnson into next week in 70 seconds

Source Peston Image Screengrab, Screengrab