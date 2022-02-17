Animals

This cat making the ‘most precise jump ever’ really is a proper jaw-dropper

Poke Staff. Updated February 17th, 2022

Latest in an occasional series, if you only watch one cat video this week then make it this one, a proper jaw-dropper.

This Cat making the most precise jump ever from nextfuckinglevel

It was shared by NiceCasualRedditGuy on the sub Reddit ‘next level’ and never was a video more deserving.

‘Anyone else thinking the cat was going to the top.’
ApostleofNightfall

‘Thought it was just gonna jump up like it was on a trampoline, the outcome was even better.’
I-Cant-FindUsername

‘But that was pretty damn impressive. I expected some scrabbling, but no it was just accurate as f-ck.’
Please_Dont_Sell_Me

‘This satisfied my OCD and gave my anxiety at the same time.’
starskiee

Source Reddit u/NiceCasualRedditGuy