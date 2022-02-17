This plumber’s response to being told by his boss to cut his hair is a salutary lesson for us all

Life

Over on the corner of Reddit called ‘antiwork’ people share stories of rotten bosses and – just occasionally – supremely satisfying stories of when they were put firmly in their place.

And this is a classic case in point, a plumber who was told by his boss to get his haircut and it really didn’t end well. For the boss, that is.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying in response.

‘It’s not the 1960’s any longer. Who cares?’

bgthigfist ‘The only hair a plumber should be concerned with is any hair that clogs a drain. That’s it.’

mbsmilford ‘Right?! Plumbers should be encouraging EVERYONE to grow their hair out. It’s job security.’

Mj_theclear “And the sign said, long haired freaky people need not apply…” ‘But seriously, I can’t believe this guy. He fired a good plumber over his hair?! I’m glad you got a new job right away. I am old and I care a whole lot more about my plumber knowing what the heck they are doing than how long their hair is, or whether they are inked, or whatever … SMH.’

JustNKayce

Source Reddit u/naturalviber