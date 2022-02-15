John Bercow owned Boris Johnson into next week in 70 seconds

News

Monday’s episode of the Sky News current affairs show The Great Debate acknowledged the fact that it happened to be St. Valentine’s Day, with this question.

Would you send Boris Johnson a love letter or a letter of dismissal?

Former Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, gave the first response – and if he held anything back, we’d all love to know what it was.

"Never has a PM wielded so much power" and made "so little effective use of it", says John Bercow, former Speaker of the House of Commons, while discussing Boris Johnson.#TheGreatDebate https://t.co/q1WauY8bV7 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/KvohVBFLDk — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 14, 2022

He’s a narcissist, he doesn’t do the detail, he’s ritually dishonest – having a nodding acquaintance with the truth, at best only in a leap year.

It’s good to get stuff off your chest.

Tweeters bathed in its brutal honesty.

My god. Inject this into my veins, then tweet it everywhere. Stunning. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/I7Pc1cunxf — Brendan May (@bmay) February 14, 2022

Brilliant.. I could listen to John Bercow destroying Boris Johnson 24/7. — Classic500 (@Glyndwr1906) February 14, 2022

People might say he has an axe to grind but John Bercow summed De Pfeffel up masterfully there on Sky News. Every single thing he said was bang on the money. Perfectly said Mr Bercow 👏👏👏👏👏👏#THEGREATDEBATE — ᒍᗩK (@TheLittleWaster) February 14, 2022

John Bercow is spot on, Boris Johnson has to go #JohnsonOut21 https://t.co/8vO7SYP7Ep — Tal Ofer טל עופר تل عوفر 🟣 (@TalOfer) February 14, 2022

Watch it. Listen. Re-listen. Digest it. And Retweet it everywhere. Show the world, and that are watching us right now, that not everyone is sucked in by the ineptitude and lies of Boris Johnson. That the country still sees and holds sense. pic.twitter.com/czLcSyDEVb — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) February 14, 2022

This is why I find John Bercow sexy. I want to make this shit my ringtone.pic.twitter.com/vxeRcM6QdO — Super Tanskiii (@supertanskiii) February 14, 2022

I think what I admire most about Mr. Bercow is his gift for understatement: https://t.co/CPrEQeCb5V — Stephen Farrow 🇪🇺 (@stephenfarrow) February 14, 2022

As a topical bonus, here’s what John Brrcow thought of Boris Johnson’s handling of the Ukraine crisis.

John Bercow nails Boris Johnson’s pathetic attempt at dealing with Putin in 9 seconds I’ll be shocked if anyone disagrees with him #JohnsonOut21 #JohnsonOut22 pic.twitter.com/IRHFbXRjM4 — kerry ✊💙 (@hewitson10) February 14, 2022

Watch out for the emergency delivery of aloe vera to Number 10.

READ MORE

John Bercow owning Robert Jenrick into next week is one for the Burn Awards

Source Sky News Image Screengrab