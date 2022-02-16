15 times the hotel inspector had been sleeping on the job

Life

Whether you have to stay in a hotel for work or pleasure, you want it to be safe, clean, comfortable and private. These bizarre images tell tales of places that lacked at least one of those qualities, and we’re glad someone else was behind the camera.

1. Measure twice, cut once.

2. I’ll just stand, thanks.

3. Fridge included.

4. Let’s have brunch on the balcon …oh!

5. Spot the design flaw.

6. We’d hate to face this carpet after a few drinks.

7. Compact and bijou.

8. What a view. No, sorry – what? A view?

9. The worst shower scene since the Bates Motel.

10. Fancy a swim?

11. Is the kettle safe?

12. Do guests keep fit by moving the furniture?

13. Don’t try these stairs in heels.

14. Perspective is everything.

15. That’s not how it works.

BONUS: It’s like an opening scene of Casualty just waiting to happen.

Source natureworldtoday.com Image natureworldtoday.com, Joel Super on Pexels