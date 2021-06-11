This hilarious ‘worst hotel guest ever’ is an epic tale of seagulls and Pepperoni
This tale of the ‘worst hotel guest ever’ just went viral on Imgur and it’s epic and very funny.
It’s a letter to a hotel detailing a ‘string of unfortunate events’ that led to Nick Burchill being banned by this hotel.
He’s writing to ask if the ban can now be lifted and, well, best have a read for yourself.
All’s well that end well. And just a few of the many comments it prompted.
‘I was reading this out to my friend and he nearly spit his drink on the couch at the ” ‘I’m sorry’ and went to dinner” part. This is amazing.’
TheSeventhPoint
‘I almost choked at “I had forgotten seagulls cannot fly wrapped in a towel”.
Spootanany
‘I know this is the internet, but… some things you just can’t make up.’
psylvae
‘Epic.’
d0n0r
