Titanic is even better …with a cat

Tibo Charroppin – a Senior Animation Director and Video Editor – has added a little something special to Titanic, and it’s his gorgeous cat, Lizzy. Perhaps it should be Kitanic.

While Tibo’s name might not ring any bells for you, the name he works under when he posts his brilliant edits will undoubtedly be a lot more familiar. It’s OwlKitty.

Watch what Lizzy’s presence does for Titanic.

Lizzy would have let Jack get on the door.

OwlKitty posted the clip to Twitter, just in time for Galentine’s Day, Valentine’s Day and Singles Awareness Day.

People loved it more than Rose loved Jack – and we’re right back at the door thing again.

I refuse to die until I see the full #TitanicOwlKittyCut, I don’t care if it takes another 110 years, someone get it made https://t.co/4xGPz1qOG7 — Joé McKen (@joemcken) February 13, 2022

I inhaled Pepsi Max up my nose choking with laughter at the porthole bit and nearly died. What a way to go. https://t.co/ryPvP2C6D5 — Caroline Ball 🌈🦄🧁🇪🇺 (@heroicendeavour) February 14, 2022

Everything is awful. Watch a young Dicaprio dance with a floof. It will make things feel better for a fleeting moment. https://t.co/WCZ0yMCM1K — Kate (@KateInTheTrees) February 13, 2022

Give this video Best Picture. Best Editing. Best Special Effects. No questions asked. https://t.co/PDjsPejfCC — Anna Bogutskaya (@annabdemented) February 14, 2022

Classic DiCaprio; that cat’s less than half his age — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) February 14, 2022

Somebody had to say it.

