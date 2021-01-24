This brilliant Indiana Jones parody nails every cat owner’s dilemma

Every cat owner knows that torurous dilemma – to tickle, or not to tickle?

Over on YouTube, the gorgeous OwlKitty stars in a 17-second Indiana Jones parody that really captures the sense of danger.

He risked a few fingers and escaped by a whisker. Good old Indy.

The clip made it to Twitter.

This is what people thought of it.

Well, somebody had to say it.

To sum up …

Source OwlKitty Image Screengrab