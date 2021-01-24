This brilliant Indiana Jones parody nails every cat owner’s dilemma
Every cat owner knows that torurous dilemma – to tickle, or not to tickle?
Over on YouTube, the gorgeous OwlKitty stars in a 17-second Indiana Jones parody that really captures the sense of danger.
He risked a few fingers and escaped by a whisker. Good old Indy.
The clip made it to Twitter.
THAT BELLY!! 😹😻 #indianajones #owlkitty #CatsOfTwitter pic.twitter.com/vxLItKm6o0
— OwlKitty (@Owl__Kitty) January 23, 2021
This is what people thought of it.
The absolutely ridiculous video I desperately needed today. 😭 https://t.co/WZxUXoUaHV
— 🦖 L.T. Vargus 🦖 (@ltvargus) January 24, 2021
Petition to replace all priceless artifacts in the Indiana Jones movies with cute cats 💖 https://t.co/wFCwot4ZCk
— Amethyst (@amethyst_idk) January 23, 2021
This might just be the greatest edit on the internet. https://t.co/tD0t5k0Y84
— D3gausser (@The_D3gausser) January 23, 2021
Well, somebody had to say it.
Purrfect 😂 https://t.co/7Od7vX70ju
— Theo Priestley (@tprstly) January 23, 2021
To sum up …
If anyone needs me today, tough luck, I'll be watching this on loop https://t.co/WrzqBgOVP3
— Phill DPhil (@HungryFillbe) January 24, 2021
