This brilliant Indiana Jones parody nails every cat owner’s dilemma

Every cat owner knows that torurous dilemma – to tickle, or not to tickle?

Over on YouTube, the gorgeous OwlKitty stars in a 17-second Indiana Jones parody that really captures the sense of danger.

He risked a few fingers and escaped by a whisker. Good old Indy.

The clip made it to Twitter.

This is what people thought of it.

The absolutely ridiculous video I desperately needed today. 😭 https://t.co/WZxUXoUaHV — 🦖 L.T. Vargus 🦖 (@ltvargus) January 24, 2021

Petition to replace all priceless artifacts in the Indiana Jones movies with cute cats 💖 https://t.co/wFCwot4ZCk — Amethyst (@amethyst_idk) January 23, 2021

This might just be the greatest edit on the internet. https://t.co/tD0t5k0Y84 — D3gausser (@The_D3gausser) January 23, 2021

Well, somebody had to say it.

To sum up …

If anyone needs me today, tough luck, I'll be watching this on loop https://t.co/WrzqBgOVP3 — Phill DPhil (@HungryFillbe) January 24, 2021

