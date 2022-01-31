James Blunt had the best response to Joe Rogan’s anti-vax podcast on Spotify

Celebrity

You’ll probably already have seen how big name artists including Neil Young and Joni Mitchell are boycotting Spotify over the platform’s promotion of anti-vax podcasts.

In particular they are unhappy with a podcast presented by comedian and commentator Joe Rogan and hosted on Spotify.

Scientists have accused Rogan of ‘repeatedly spread misleading and false claims on his podcast, provoking distrust in science and medicine’ and spreading a ‘number of unsubstantiated conspiracy theories’.

Now James Blunt has added his voice to the campaign and he did it in the funniest way possible.

If @spotify doesn’t immediately remove @joerogan, I will release new music onto the platform. #youwerebeautiful — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) January 29, 2022

Stiff competition we know, but that might be Blunt’s best tweet yet.

And it appeared to do the trick, because not long after Spotify announced a clampdown on Covid misinformation.

Brilliant! X — Sally Davies (@GPSChick) January 29, 2022

You’re the hero we need — S҉m҉u҉r҉f҉i҉n҉g҉b҉e҉e҉r҉ (@SmurfingBeer) January 29, 2022

Finally the voice of reason!!!🤣 — Claire A (@alleguen_claire) January 29, 2022

Congratulations Mr Blunt. You have won the Internet! — Paul Robinson (@Paul0nBoard) January 29, 2022

He owns the fucking thing bro.

Blunt for prime minister lol — Jaggie jobby (@disrumpam) January 29, 2022

To conclude …

Like him or not James Blunt is a twitter genius🍺🚬 https://t.co/Os8RII0XBe — An Only Twin 🍺🚬 (@paulJpitt1967) January 29, 2022

