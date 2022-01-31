Celebrity

James Blunt had the best response to Joe Rogan’s anti-vax podcast on Spotify

John Plunkett. Updated January 31st, 2022

You’ll probably already have seen how big name artists including Neil Young and Joni Mitchell are boycotting Spotify over the platform’s promotion of anti-vax podcasts.

In particular they are unhappy with a podcast presented by comedian and commentator Joe Rogan and hosted on Spotify.

Scientists have accused Rogan of ‘repeatedly spread misleading and false claims on his podcast, provoking distrust in science and medicine’ and spreading a ‘number of unsubstantiated conspiracy theories’.

Now James Blunt has added his voice to the campaign and he did it in the funniest way possible.

Stiff competition we know, but that might be Blunt’s best tweet yet.

And it appeared to do the trick, because not long after Spotify announced a clampdown on Covid misinformation.

To conclude …

