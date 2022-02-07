Rosie Holt’s hilarious parody of a Tory MP is only slightly less credible than the real ones

Entertainment

Rosie Holt has gained a place in the hearts of satire lovers with her hilarious parodies of Tory attitudes, via a comedy character so disturbingly convincing that she has fooled MPs and members of the public alike.

Sorry, WTAF. Why did no one tell me I was doing comedy. I’m so embarrassed. pic.twitter.com/9yNhbGIXlu — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) January 7, 2022

After Boris Johnson’s shameful use of the Jimmy Savile case to try to score political points led to a rash of resignations, various MPs went out to stand up for their leader in the media.

Greg Hands was one of those clutching their short straws and trying to defend the indefensible.

Naga Munchetty – Munira Mirza said the PM made a scurrilous accusation… & the definition of scurrilous is… making or spreading scandalous claims about someone with the intention of damaging their reputation… our PM did that according to Mirza?#BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/qBTARhVeiM — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) February 4, 2022

Tory MP Greg Hands does not know the difference between resignations and changes#BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/poJFRWlMGh — UK is with EU (@ukiswitheu) February 4, 2022

On #BBCBreakfast Greg Hands is asked if he’d make the smear against Keir Starmer: ‘I’m the energy minister’ pic.twitter.com/cAPLVfbW6v — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) February 4, 2022

Rosie used Naga Munchetty’s questions and some skillful editing to devastating effect. This is how.

This MP won’t be resigning ! pic.twitter.com/DLTRZMtmE0 — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) February 4, 2022

The seamless join between Tory and parody made Alastair Campbell say this –

I’m sure @GregHands actually the exact [email protected] at points during his morning car crash. I worry many many people will think this is a real Tory MP https://t.co/8eSUIpfijC — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) February 4, 2022

He was correct. Once again, Rosie’s performance tricked some people – a lot of them, actually – into believing that she was a genuine Tory MP.

Seriously though I have now had 2 sitting MPs quote tweet this video in completely serious disgust. https://t.co/7jxUiXA5QX — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) February 5, 2022

Of course, Rosie’s growing fanbase came to give her all due praise.

Rosie Holt is almost too good! https://t.co/ekUiDsOSrR — Bee Middlemast-Neal #FBPPR #FBPE #JohnsonOut (@Mistywoman1) February 4, 2022

That's more like it. It's time to back Boris and build back better. https://t.co/lmgiWFL6bz — THE SECRET TORY (@secrettory12) February 4, 2022

Brilliant as ever from Rosie – satire for those unaware! https://t.co/umfHu6WlOO — Steve Bray "Viva la revolution" (@snb19692) February 4, 2022

One of Rosie's best yet. Uncannily plausible. https://t.co/zreuAerihf — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) February 5, 2022

Brilliant. Satire and reality. Impossible to tell apart. https://t.co/SGJ8Wyw2aY — Greg Wright (@gregwrightYP) February 5, 2022

I don't know which is funnier, @RosieisaHolt or those that don't realise its a spoof in the comments!! https://t.co/KMRrrXsfKj — David Noble 💙🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@DavidPNoble63) February 5, 2022

The MP for Kingston upon Hull had some top advice for the PM.

.@BorisJohnson needs to put @RosieisaHolt in the cabinet. That’s all. — Karl Turner MP (@KarlTurnerMP) February 5, 2022

No need, Karl. She’s already there.

Ok fine! You got me ! I am @NadineDorries pic.twitter.com/aqZ1jmXXVf — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) February 5, 2022

If you fancy buying a struggling Tory MP Rosie a coffee, you can do that here.

READ MORE

This man defending Rosie Holt’s fictional Tory MP just made the whole thing even better

Source Rosie Holt Image Screengrab