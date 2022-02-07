Entertainment

Rosie Holt’s hilarious parody of a Tory MP is only slightly less credible than the real ones

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 7th, 2022

Rosie Holt has gained a place in the hearts of satire lovers with her hilarious parodies of Tory attitudes, via a comedy character so disturbingly convincing that she has fooled MPs and members of the public alike.

After Boris Johnson’s shameful use of the Jimmy Savile case to try to score political points led to a rash of resignations, various MPs went out to stand up for their leader in the media.

Greg Hands was one of those clutching their short straws and trying to defend the indefensible.

Rosie used Naga Munchetty’s questions and some skillful editing to devastating effect. This is how.

The seamless join between Tory and parody made Alastair Campbell say this –

He was correct. Once again, Rosie’s performance tricked some people – a lot of them, actually – into believing that she was a genuine Tory MP.

Of course, Rosie’s growing fanbase came to give her all due praise.

The MP for Kingston upon Hull had some top advice for the PM.

No need, Karl. She’s already there.

If you fancy buying a struggling Tory MP Rosie a coffee, you can do that here.

