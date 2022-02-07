A couple arrived at their new home to find the neighbour parked on their drive and it’s the most jaw-dropping thing you’ll see this week

Videos

This extraordinary video of a couple’s encounter with their new neighbour has just gone viral on TikTok and it’s a proper jaw-dropper.

The couple who have just moved in arrive to find their neighbour parked on their driveway and the video – shared by @laurenpreston598 over on TikTok – really is worth two minutes of your time.

Just unbelievable, and it prompted lots of exasperated – and very funny – comments on TikTok.

And in case you’re feeling like that last person, apparently a part 2 might already be on the way.

Source TikTok @laurenpreston598 H/T Twitter @yannicknoir