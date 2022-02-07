News

Nadine Dorries thinks the internet is 10 years old and it’s a hilarious(ly depressing) watch

Poke Staff. Updated February 7th, 2022

Nadine Dorries has been giving so many car crash interviews of late that it won’t be too long before people involved in a car crash refer to it as ‘having a Nadine Dorries’.

And yes, the culture secretary has been at it again with this interview in which she appears to think the internet is 10 years old.

Hard to believe, we know, and she can’t possibly believe this, right? And yet …

It’s this sort of deep background knowledge that obviously landed her the culture gig (Dorries was discussing the online safety bill and Jimmy Carr’s widely-condemned joke on his Netflix special.

And it prompted no end of responses on the 10-year-old internet, as you might imagine. Here are our favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

To conclude, this evergreen ….

Source Twitter @niallquinn1990