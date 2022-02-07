Nadine Dorries thinks the internet is 10 years old and it’s a hilarious(ly depressing) watch

News

Nadine Dorries has been giving so many car crash interviews of late that it won’t be too long before people involved in a car crash refer to it as ‘having a Nadine Dorries’.

And yes, the culture secretary has been at it again with this interview in which she appears to think the internet is 10 years old.

Hard to believe, we know, and she can’t possibly believe this, right? And yet …

It’s this sort of deep background knowledge that obviously landed her the culture gig (Dorries was discussing the online safety bill and Jimmy Carr’s widely-condemned joke on his Netflix special.

And it prompted no end of responses on the 10-year-old internet, as you might imagine. Here are our favourites.

1.

The fact I still feel imposter syndrome even after earning the world’s first known PhD on Digital Diplomacy is absurd. While Nadine Dorries, the Sect of State for Digital, Media and Culture can confidently state on live TV that the Internet is 10 years old.pic.twitter.com/vONqgfYN5Q — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) February 5, 2022

2.

As Culture Secretary, Nadine Dorries is responsible for the digital economy and the internet. Only someone with her detailed understanding would know that the internet was invented in 2012. pic.twitter.com/eFBXgdcxhD — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) February 5, 2022

3.

But maybe Nadine has only known about the internet for 10 years https://t.co/uION8N912m pic.twitter.com/Xr6XR6O71l — Luke McGee (@lukemcgee) February 5, 2022

4.

Nadine Dorries: “we’ve had 10 years of the internet” The Internet: Email started in 1965… Also The Internet: The World Wide Web was invented by British computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee in 1989#NadineDorries #internet @SkyNews pic.twitter.com/2nc0nK9Jlo — Opining Now (@OpiningNow) February 5, 2022

5.

Nadine Dorres thinks the internet is 10 YEARS OLD. This is also the woman trying to defund the BBC who thinks channel 4 is publicly funded also. She’s in charge of this shit. I’m volunteering to do her job. I guarantee I’m less drunk and better informed without trying much. — Georgie Bingham (@georgiebingham) February 5, 2022

6.

Happy Birthday to the internet! Double figures at last! pic.twitter.com/FSIZxiQEjQ — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) February 6, 2022

7.

my Mastermind specialist subject would definitely be “the interviews of Nadine Dorries” — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) February 5, 2022

8.

I think what she means is that Nadine has had 10 years of the Internet. pic.twitter.com/4U8osiL86X — Mrs Nigel Farage (@MrsNigel) February 5, 2022

9.

Whenever you feel like an imposter in your job, remember the Secretary of State for Digital, Media and Culture thinks the Internet is 10 pic.twitter.com/C6FumScEUW — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 5, 2022

To conclude, this evergreen ….

Actual dialogue in this house: “Have you seen the latest Nadine?” — Tom Peck (@tompeck) February 5, 2022

READ MORE

Nadine Dorries’ bizarre BBC Breakfast interview is the funniest 2 minutes you’ll spend today

Source Twitter @niallquinn1990