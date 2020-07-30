This 17-year-old skateboarder’s skills are bordering on the superhuman

While we’re all being told we need to exercise more by the PM, 17-year-old skateboarder Isamu Yamamoto doesn’t have any such problem.

Watch what he did for the unofficial World Freestyle Round-Up 2020, which sort of happened via the internet because of the coronavirus.

We believe that’s what the youngsters call “sick moves”.

Kelvin Liu spotted Isamu’s video on Twitter and shared it from his account, from where it went viral within hours.

Today I discovered Japanese skateboarder Isamu Yamamoto. Just when you think he’s done the video gets better and better. pic.twitter.com/MrQFPBf3ee — Kelvin Liu (@getakliu) July 27, 2020

Here’s what people had to say about the ridiculously talented teenager.

Holy shit — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 27, 2020

Didn't think I'd see a video of the CEO of skateboarding today, but life's full of surprises — Tamago (@tamago2474) July 27, 2020

I think I broke my arm, my leg and my collar bone just by watching this — Mark Olson (@Mark__Olson) July 27, 2020

Our favourite comment, however, was from actor and director, Taika Waititi, who said this:

Insane how realistic this looks. CGI has come so far. https://t.co/hkAaHRchb0 — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) July 28, 2020

Well, he should know.

via Gfycat

