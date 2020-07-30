This 17-year-old skateboarder’s skills are bordering on the superhuman

While we’re all being told we need to exercise more by the PM, 17-year-old skateboarder Isamu Yamamoto doesn’t have any such problem.

Watch what he did for the unofficial World Freestyle Round-Up 2020, which sort of happened via the internet because of the coronavirus.

We believe that’s what the youngsters call “sick moves”.

Kelvin Liu spotted Isamu’s video on Twitter and shared it from his account, from where it went viral within hours.

Here’s what people had to say about the ridiculously talented teenager.

Our favourite comment, however, was from actor and director, Taika Waititi, who said this:

Well, he should know.

