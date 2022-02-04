Entertainment

The background of Rishi Sunak’s briefing made the perfect bluescreen for this magic

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 4th, 2022

Every news outlet and social media site is awash with posts on the fallout from Boris Johnson’s recent infractions, including Partygate and the crass Jimmy Savile comment he made to Keir Starmer.


The Savile comment even came up during a Downing Street briefing at which the Chancellor distanced himself from the remark.

While Sunak’s mistake was in the content of his so-called help for people in fuel poverty, who will effectively be given a loan, the Downing Street designers had made a mistake of their own with their choice of paint.

Sooz’s satirical edit said as much as any 1000-word op-ed. Here’s how tweeters reacted.

Scott Pritchard was inspired to make this very funny nod to Partygate.

StrangerInaStrangeLand had this suspicion.

Looks like Lulu Lytle’s getting a retirement fund.

READ MORE

Comedian Sooz Kempner’s thread about her old job is the gritty comedy-drama of the year

Source Sooz Kempner Image Screengrab