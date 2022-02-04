The background of Rishi Sunak’s briefing made the perfect bluescreen for this magic

Entertainment

Every news outlet and social media site is awash with posts on the fallout from Boris Johnson’s recent infractions, including Partygate and the crass Jimmy Savile comment he made to Keir Starmer.

Boris Johnson wanted to smear his opponent’s name with the words “Jimmy Savile”. But unfortunately for him… …it is Boris Johnson’s name which will now be associated with Jimmy Savile’s name for the rest of his days. — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) February 3, 2022

One of @BorisJohnson closest advisers Munira Mirza has resigned over PM’s #jimmysavile comments in the Commons on Monday. She advised him to retract and apologise. He didn’t. She’s left him. — Shelagh Fogarty 💚 (@ShelaghFogarty) February 3, 2022

Munira Mirza resigned over my slur against Keir Starmer. I'm just pleased I didn't tell any irresponsible lies during the previous 14 years she worked for me. — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) February 3, 2022

Has there been anything like this? – it’s the night of the long knives in reverse

The resignations from @BorisJohnson inner circle in one evening of:

– chief of staff

– policy chief

– comms director

– principal private secretary — Jon Sopel (@BBCJonSopel) February 3, 2022



The Savile comment even came up during a Downing Street briefing at which the Chancellor distanced himself from the remark.

Johnson update: ✅ 4 chief advisers quit

✅ Energy prices up 54%

✅ Interest rate rise

✅ Sunak refuses to back Johnson

✅ International law broken on N Ireland

✅ Johnson backtracks on Savile

✅ Inflation heading to 7%

✅ Cost of living help falls flat And that’s just today — David Schneider (@davidschneider) February 3, 2022

🚨Wow! Sunak breaks ranks to criticise the PM on his Jimmy Savile comments: "Being honest, I wouldn't have said it." — Rachel Wearmouth (@REWearmouth) February 3, 2022

While Sunak’s mistake was in the content of his so-called help for people in fuel poverty, who will effectively be given a loan, the Downing Street designers had made a mistake of their own with their choice of paint.

Seriously though, they picked the PERFECT shade of blue in the briefing room, cheers lads! pic.twitter.com/93vuwoj7tw — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) February 3, 2022

Sooz’s satirical edit said as much as any 1000-word op-ed. Here’s how tweeters reacted.

Heat out to help out — Ian Poate (@ian_poate) February 3, 2022

I do wonder when people can't eat or stay warm how long it will be until the Popeye moment arrives en masse, and we rise as one saying, "that's all I can stands, 'coz I can't stands no more!"🙁 https://t.co/ClgZQor6sV — DJ_Markymarc 💙 👏😷🚀 (@DMarkymarc) February 3, 2022

Scott Pritchard was inspired to make this very funny nod to Partygate.

They still have some cheese, but they've run out of booze, so they've got to find a way to fund a few suitcases worth pic.twitter.com/cvkaR4mCiP — Scott Pritchard 🍥 (@ChronSyn) February 4, 2022

StrangerInaStrangeLand had this suspicion.

I suspect No.10 will be using patterned backgrounds from now on https://t.co/L2CxsvU3R1 — StrangerInaStrangeLand (@losferwordz) February 4, 2022

Looks like Lulu Lytle’s getting a retirement fund.

READ MORE

Comedian Sooz Kempner’s thread about her old job is the gritty comedy-drama of the year

Source Sooz Kempner Image Screengrab