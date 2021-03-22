Nigel Farage stood in a tree trying to make money got entirely the mockery it deserved – 13 favourite takedowns

Videos

You’ve probably seen by now how Nigel Farage is trying to earn a bit of extra cash by recording messages for people on video-sharing service, Cameo.

Here’s his latest public service announcement on the matter …

Suprise the Remoaner in your life with a personal message from me on Cameo. Check out my profile here: https://t.co/uPdkQjydNm pic.twitter.com/SO6nM5eWOH — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) March 21, 2021

… and if you’re thinking he was setting himself up for some remorseless mockery on Twitter, you’d be absolutely right.

1.

Legend has it that when it’s quiet in the forest and he can’t hear anyone foreign he emerges from the tree to search for scattered pornography pic.twitter.com/qqVLuuDPIY — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 22, 2021

2.

This tree has an enormous hole in it. pic.twitter.com/fRFFLQK81H — Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) March 22, 2021

3.

I have never wanted Old Man Willow to be real as much as I do watching this. https://t.co/DVznVUFpjX — Russ (@RussInCheshire) March 22, 2021

4.

I’m not saying this vibe doesn’t suit you. I’m just saying “hiding in the trees like a creepy stalker” isn’t a vibe that going resonate with people that may not be into creepy stalkers. But I guess who am I to doubt your knowledge of your demographic? — James Archer #PactaSuntServanda (@JamesKAArcher) March 22, 2021

5.

There's a corpse in the trunk. https://t.co/sHrYElZBl5 — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) March 22, 2021

6.

Watching your inevitable descent into obscurity is one of the few pleasures in these strange times. That you’re reduced to grifting for Cameo has made my night. — Nick Beddows (@nickbeddows) March 21, 2021

7.

They say if you cut open a tree you can tell its age. Well this one's massively outdated and clearly dead inside. https://t.co/dm9gdJhIw7 — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) March 22, 2021

8.

This is perhaps the single saddest thing I’ve ever seen. — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) March 22, 2021

9.

"No, you can't have the ball back, this is private property and you shouldn't be playing here at all. Look what you've done to this tree… Oh yes it was you, I watched you hit it." pic.twitter.com/ah4qHcFlwk — Conor Pope (@Conorpope) March 22, 2021

10.

In three weeks time you’ll be charging people a fiver to throw a milkshake at you. And making them pay for the milkshake. — James Smith (@pramkzone) March 21, 2021

11.

12.

Genius! A dead tree! Who thought of that? The same guy who suggested the vandalised, peeling telephone box as … as .. 😂😂😂 .. a symbol of Britain! Ahahahahahaha!! What’s next? Nigel emerges from the public gents in Margate zipping up his fly.

🍿 — Clive Wismayer 🇪🇺🇳🇱 🥪 (@CliveWismayer) March 21, 2021

13.

“As leader of my new political party I am a real power to be reckoned with, underestimate me at your peril” [five minutes later] “I’m in a tree, please send money” pic.twitter.com/JTzezx0mOX — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 22, 2021

If you like your takedowns particularly NSFW …

I’ve written a little song to accompany this. Volume up. pic.twitter.com/5DN10aNnWp — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) March 22, 2021

And of course …

