The Daily Express said Boris Johnson is about to ‘unleash the benefits of Brexit’ – only 9 responses you need

To the Daily Express – stick with us, please – where the paper is excited about a big week – a very big week – for Boris Johnson.

Nothing to do with the Sue Gray report, obviously, but the benefits of Brexit that the PM is about to ‘unleash’. Please, stop giggling/crying at the back.

And it prompted no end of comment on Twitter as you might imagine. We’re read it all – well, quite a lot of it – so you don’t have to, and these are surely the only 9 responses you need.

I wonder if Daily Express readers have noticed Boris Johnson has just hiked their taxes to a 70 year high to help pay for the NHS after he promised a massive Brexit dividend of £350m a week if we left the European Union pic.twitter.com/Bhs4M4P638 — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) January 31, 2022

But there aren’t any https://t.co/OV2m026sol — Anna Soubry (@Anna_Soubry) January 30, 2022

Why does this read like a threat? pic.twitter.com/HNql4j2NR7 — Kate Heywood 🇪🇺🧡 (@KateHeywood8) January 30, 2022

UNLEASH the vapid promises! Again? Yes again! Unleash the foghorn of vows and promises again! pic.twitter.com/xNxMNHgTzC — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) January 30, 2022

In case anyone still need this explaining, the 'Brexit benefits' being touted today won't involve anything that has actually happened. They will all be promises of amazing things that will happen in the future. Such things. Like Lear ranting on the heath. — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) January 31, 2022

Unicorn vows to "crap diamonds" pic.twitter.com/gIU7vUlIPW — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 31, 2022

What, more? We've already had severe labour shortages, a tsunami of bureaucracy and national division. Surely that's enough joy for now. pic.twitter.com/Nq4nnMovTH — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) January 31, 2022

He means more people are going to tread in human shit on the A2 pic.twitter.com/a4LPHWoQak — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 31, 2022

Brexit Dividends in full: 5000% expansion of toilet facilities on M20. Happier British fish. Daniel Hannan in the House of Lords. Destigmatisation of racism. Jacob Rees-Mogg's hedgefund safely ensconced in Ireland. Renewed vigour of the Orange Order. Boris's career. pic.twitter.com/Q4Ev5hJWTt — THE SECRET TORY (@secrettory12) January 31, 2022

To conclude …

So this great unleashing of Brexit benefits (sidebar: they’ve had since 2016 to unleash these phenomenal benefits) is to slash regulations that protect us and keep us safe. That’s it. Instead, show me ten benefits of Brexit that improve our lives. I’ll wait. — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) January 31, 2022

