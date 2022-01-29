Life

9 of the funniest and most brutal takedowns of the week

John Plunkett. Updated January 29th, 2022

Everyone loves a good comeback and here are 9 of our favourites from the last seven days.

1. Rosie Holt 1, Nadine Dorries 0

(via)

2. Oufoxed. Again

(via)

3. He’s fired

(via)

4. ‘Stabbed in the stats’

(via)

5. Taylor Swift’s ‘PS’ to Damon Albarn

(via)

6. ‘Don’t work in medicine if you don’t believe in medicine’

(via)

7. Read to the end

(via)

8. ‘Murdered by fax’

(via)

9. And finally, Ian Hislop’s takedown of MPs over their own registers of interests might be the most satisfying four minutes you spend this week

(via)

Source Reddit r/murderedbywords