Entertainment

James O’Brien asked an ‘anti-woke’ caller to explain what it means and it’s a supremely satisfying listen

Poke Staff. Updated January 28th, 2022

Over on LBC, presenter James O’Brien asked a passionately anti-woke listener to explain for him what ‘anti-woke’ actually means.

And it’s fair to say it didn’t end well for the listener, it really didn’t end well at all.

The call lasts about seven minutes and we’re glad to say it’s worth every single second.

Let’s hope he rings in again next week.

Last word to @mrjamesob.

READ MORE

19 hilarious times people insulted themselves to take down someone else

Source Twitter @LBC