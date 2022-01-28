James O’Brien asked an ‘anti-woke’ caller to explain what it means and it’s a supremely satisfying listen

Entertainment

Over on LBC, presenter James O’Brien asked a passionately anti-woke listener to explain for him what ‘anti-woke’ actually means.

And it’s fair to say it didn’t end well for the listener, it really didn’t end well at all.

The call lasts about seven minutes and we’re glad to say it’s worth every single second.

This passionately ‘anti-woke’ caller accepted James O’Brien’s invitation to explain what the phrase actually means. It did not go well… at all.@mrjamesob pic.twitter.com/E2kqmBZL12 — LBC (@LBC) January 28, 2022

Let’s hope he rings in again next week.

“I’ve been cowed into silence by your lot”, he says on national radio. — A package of measures (@thomasbellamy) January 28, 2022

I was actually crying listening to this earlier.

Haven’t laughed so hard in ages — Ellen (Tommy Sauce) (@atosauce) January 28, 2022

This was such an interesting call as the caller I guess thought he should not have called. I was in the car listening and nearly missed Friday prayers! Good way you handled it @mrjamesob https://t.co/rVtazlhmvk — Hasan Patel (@Hasanpatel) January 28, 2022

You just knew the outcome of calls like this a look forward to them😂😂 — Brutos (@IamBrutos) January 28, 2022

Caught this in the car and had me howling. We all know what he meant by “events in America”. Too embarrassed to say it himself.. — LDN Crypto (@LDNCrypto) January 28, 2022

Last word to @mrjamesob.

In Carl’s defence, none of the people who get paid to boast about how ‘anti-woke’ they are can explain what it means either. https://t.co/yWYRdvgOkO — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) January 28, 2022

Source Twitter @LBC