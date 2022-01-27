This anti-vaxxer’s ‘my body, my choice’ argument will have you facepalming into next year

Science

There are facepalms and there are facepalms, and then there are those next-level facepalms which really do have you hollering into next week.

And this is a classic of the genre, an anti-vaxxer (and anti-abortionist) talking to Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler AKA The Good Liars at a March for Life rally whose ‘my body, my choice’ argument is quite the watch.

We have no words. Fortunately, these people did, our favourite things people said about it on Reddit.

‘In his defense. If he actually KNEW what he was saying… His own head would explode trying to figure out the math.’

patricky6 ‘I should have been drunk watching it.’

Beowulf1896 ‘TL;DR: My body, my choice; your body, my choice too.’

NotMorganSlavewoman ‘I … He didn’t even blink … These morons don’t care if they are right. Only that they get their way. They are toddlers throwing a tantrum.’

The original video was posted on TikTok by The Good Liars and you can follow them on TikTok here and on Twitter over here.

