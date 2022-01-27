Pics

Laurence Fox posed in a white anti-vax T-shirt and was photoshopped into next week – 15 favourites

Poke Staff. Updated January 27th, 2022

To the world of Laurence Fox – stick with us, please – where the occasional actor and full-time anti-vaxxer has got a new T-shirt.

And he was so proud of its anti-vaxxer message – “No vaccine needed – I have an immune system” – that he shared a picture of him wearing it on Twitter.

And if it seemed like a good idea at the time, it might feelsslightly less so now.

Because along with blistering fact-checking responses like this.

And this.

There were also lots of people also took the opportunity to swap in their own messages on his white T-shirt. Here are just 15 of them.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

