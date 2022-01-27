Laurence Fox posed in a white anti-vax T-shirt and was photoshopped into next week – 15 favourites

Pics

To the world of Laurence Fox – stick with us, please – where the occasional actor and full-time anti-vaxxer has got a new T-shirt.

And he was so proud of its anti-vaxxer message – “No vaccine needed – I have an immune system” – that he shared a picture of him wearing it on Twitter.

I really like my new t shirt. pic.twitter.com/Gov9ifEKrd — Laurence Fox ✝️ (@LozzaFox) January 26, 2022

And if it seemed like a good idea at the time, it might feelsslightly less so now.

Because along with blistering fact-checking responses like this.

Why have you got glasses? You've got eyes, haven't you? https://t.co/YkwrbSGFEm — James Barisic 🇭🇷 🇫🇷 🇪🇺 (@jamesmb) January 27, 2022

And this.

Having an immune system is why vaccines work, dumbass. https://t.co/hzG4HybufC — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) January 27, 2022

There were also lots of people also took the opportunity to swap in their own messages on his white T-shirt. Here are just 15 of them.

Also available: pic.twitter.com/GmsNZeGdwl — A Confederacy of Dunces (@AConfedofDunces) January 26, 2022

Fixed it for you pic.twitter.com/36xCMArnlS — Call Out (@CallOutPotato) January 26, 2022

