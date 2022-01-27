These dogs caught holding hands (well, paws) is this week’s cutest thing

Animals

Latest in an occasional series, we have a clear winner for ‘awww! of the week’, this video of some dogs caught holding hands (paws) that has just gone viral on Reddit.

Heart of stone not to ‘awwww!’ at that.

‘They discovered our congress! Quick, act natural.’

mynotpornone ‘Why did you have to interrupt their club meeting like that, hm?’

MightyHydrar ‘You interrupted their private seance to summon forth the goodest boy.’

buckeyespud ‘My favorite part of this is how they all scatter.’

Sprizys ‘They just start disbanding like someone said “well, the shows over, go home.”

Source Reddit u/hiya_with_an_s