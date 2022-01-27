12 favourite takedowns of Lord Sugar for claiming he couldn’t understand Martin Freeman’s Scouse accent

Entertainment

If you haven’t seen the BBC’s new five-part police drama, The Responder, there’s plenty of time to catch up on it via iPlayer.

The Liverpool-based show sees Martin Freeman lead the cast through a gritty depiction of the life of an emergency responder, complete with the poverty and violence that an urban landscape inevitably contains.

While the series has picked up a raft of excellent reviews from newspapers and magazines, it got a less impressive reaction from tech tycoon Lord Sugar.

The former police officer who wrote The Responder, Tony Schumacher – himself a Liverpudlian – calmly refused to be dragged into a Twitter spat.

Am I supposed to slag off #TheApprentice now?

Is that how this works @Lord_Sugar? I don't think I could face being the new Piers Morgan. https://t.co/VAm6PBoxO3 — Tony Schumacher (@tonyshoey) January 26, 2022

Others, however, took up the baton on his behalf.

1.

There's a lot of terribleness to unpack here but I think my favourite bit is the idea that Martin Freeman was "made" to speak in a Liverpudlian accent by the monolithic BBC, an out of control corporation forcing actors to change their speech patterns on a whim like a mad king https://t.co/W90y2A6RyV — Jack Bernhardt (@jackbern23) January 25, 2022

2.

This lack of effort is the phenomenon that denied England Limmy’s show and who knows what else. Aural laziness. Just put your back into it for God’s sake, accents aren’t that hard. 👉🏻 “Yuh-faahd” https://t.co/QSnVS8DlfN — Pierre Novellie (@pierrenovellie) January 26, 2022

3.

no disrespect to the people of Liverpool but they should never be seen nor heard by anyone because it very slightly inconveniences me and my bigoted wife https://t.co/07bs1S7Fcu — Ken Cheng twitch.tv/kenchengcomedy (@kenchengcomedy) January 26, 2022

4.

One of the most unfathomably backward things I’ve ever read on here. Even the basic wording of it. Divvy. — The Coral (@thecoralband) January 26, 2022

5.

I love accents. They make us different. Liverpool one especially. Wacker. https://t.co/4UlOzrof5S — Pengy. Ambushed with Cake. (@IncognitoPengy) January 26, 2022

6.

In fairness, woulda been belter if they'd set a crime show in Liverpool and for no apparent reason gave all the cast Indian accents instead. https://t.co/imrEjMWXwW — Raul Kohli (@RaulKohliComic) January 26, 2022

7.

8.

Cor blimey guv'nah, the fahkin' TV people ain't tawking like what I understand. The ol' trouble and pears had to fahkin go up the strive and kettles to potting shed for some kip! Eels! https://t.co/f1nomEcD7Q — The people vs Wardy (@td_ward) January 26, 2022

9.

Why do they force the actors in Eastenders, at gun point, to speak with a cockney English accent? Why do they force, at gun point, the actors in The Power of the Dog to speak with American accents? Why is acting? Why? Why do regional accents exist? Why. Why, mama?! https://t.co/FUgj8OTwtf — Niecy O'Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) January 26, 2022

10.

Possibly because it's set in Liverpool? https://t.co/3oh8cVeJRF — Alex B Cann 🐟 (@alexbcann) January 26, 2022

11.

I'm German and I understood everything he said. Easily. Not sure that helps your wife, but I recommend she gives it another go. #TheResponder https://t.co/3khP2f95rU — Prof. Mark Taubert (@ProfMarkTaubert) January 26, 2022

12.

BREAKING- Actor uses regionally appropriate accent for program he's appearing in. World shaken that Martin Freeman didn't emulate Sean Connery and uses native accent for everything. Writer Guild to strike, follow for more. https://t.co/uYGNRiyWkf — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) January 26, 2022

We’ll leave the last word to The Responder cast member, popular Liverpool actor – Michael Starke.

The BBC didn’t make him use a Liverpool accent. The character is Liverpudlian. And Martin is a great actor who nailed the accent. Unlike you, he can see beyond the end of the tube line. No disrespect of course. ✌️❤️ — Michael Starke (@MichaelStarke57) January 26, 2022

