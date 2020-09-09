7 sceptical responses to Lord Sugar’s call for the country to go back to normality

With the opening of Apprentice winner Carina Lepore’s second bakery, she and her mentor, Lord Sugar, spoke to Phil and Holly on This Morning.

While their plans for the bakery chain were understandable, Lord Sugar’s insistence that it’s time everyone got back to normal were a little more controversial.

Back in June, the tech entrepreneur insisted that lockdown should end because he didn’t know anybody who had died, so it wasn’t that surprising to hear him say

“Get out there and face up to the fact that we’ve got to get back to some form of normality …if people act sensibly we can get back to normality.”

He added

“We have been told what to do …

Keep ourselves apart from others …

Wear a mask, wash hands …

Don’t touch your face …”

And here he is demonstrating how to act sensibly so we can get back to normality.

Of course, some people agreed with him, like this tweeter.

Love Lord Sugar..telling it like it is pic.twitter.com/wljsyt1wzK — Marianne (@MarianneSansum) September 8, 2020

But a lot more questioned his priorities.

Multi-millionaire Lord Sugar on #ThisMorning telling everyone to get back to their offices. A man who ‘commutes’ via chauffeur driven cars and can afford luxury houses near his workplaces. Seems to be the new 2020 thing: rich people telling everyday folk that they’re to blame — Guy Lambert (@GRALWrites) September 8, 2020

I just cannot imagine why Alan Sugar, owner of a billion-pound property portfolio focused on commercial developments, wants people to get back to the office. pic.twitter.com/mu1yU2qoPX — Caroline Dodds Pennock (@carolinepennock) September 8, 2020

Alan Sugar has a large property portfolio and is worried about the value of his office blocks falling, that is why he wants people to risk going back to work. It’s all about him, his millions and his private jet. #ThisMorning — Helen the Zen (@helenmallam) September 8, 2020

Thanks to Alan Sugar, I now understand that we shouldn't work from home in order to stay alive, we should instead return to the office in order save his empire. I can't believe I have been wrong all this time — Lucy (@iamlucyrobinson) September 8, 2020

"Let's get back to work", says Alan Sugar, "we know all the right things to do, like social distancing and wearing masks". Said whilst not social distancing or wearing a mask. #ThisMorning — Nick Kelly (@Nikkel71) September 8, 2020

Fancy Lord Sugar wanting life to go back to normal ASAP #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/YC8dblA5ZS — Matt (@Pringster78) September 8, 2020

If people are perfectly able to do work from home, feel safer, are happier, AND it doesn’t affect the productivity. Why should they go back into packed offices whilst you and other rich elite can work from home in your gilded towers? Lord Sugar is a knob. #ThisMorning — Mollie Poppin (@MolliePoppin247) September 8, 2020

Andre answered Lord Sugar’s question.

"What are they fearful of?" I dunno Lord Sugar, something begining with C… #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/M5kKrX0EHS — (@andresaidwhat) September 8, 2020

