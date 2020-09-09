7 sceptical responses to Lord Sugar’s call for the country to go back to normality

With the opening of Apprentice winner Carina Lepore’s second bakery, she and her mentor, Lord Sugar, spoke to Phil and Holly on This Morning.

While their plans for the bakery chain were understandable, Lord Sugar’s insistence that it’s time everyone got back to normal were a little more controversial.

Back in June, the tech entrepreneur insisted that lockdown should end because he didn’t know anybody who had died, so it wasn’t that surprising to hear him say

“Get out there and face up to the fact that we’ve got to get back to some form of normality …if people act sensibly we can get back to normality.”

He added

“We have been told what to do …
Keep ourselves apart from others …
Wear a mask, wash hands …
Don’t touch your face …”

And here he is demonstrating how to act sensibly so we can get back to normality.

Of course, some people agreed with him, like this tweeter.

But a lot more questioned his priorities.

Andre answered Lord Sugar’s question.

