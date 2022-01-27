This brazen cheapskate boasted about stealing an image to avoid paying $3
An artist with the Reddit name u/CreativeCarrah shared this exchange on r/ChoosingBeggars, after someone boasted about being able to steal their colouring-in image to avoid paying $2.50 to $3 for unlimited use.
They seem pretty pleased with themself, but Reddit users weren’t happy at all.
“I respect the artist”
Proceeds to steal the work.
BrightDay85
Who tf can’t pay $3 for an artist they respect?
J_Tuck
Imagine saying to the artist’s face that you’re just going to steal their work, because $3 is too expensive.
Reasonable_Tax2446
Even if you want to do this shitty thing, do you really have to announce it and make yourself look like a complete asshole and an idiot.
teho9999
Too much discussion with the CB where a simple ‘go fuck yourself’ would’ve sufficed.
ifixthecable
Their printer somehow enhances the image 10x
Who are they? CSI?
Budget-Boysenberry
They probably can’t afford the $3 because they spent so much on their printer with a “CSI zoom & enhance” feature.
Ogreguy
A YouTube user named u/HabsRa had a suggestion.
Wow he has a magic printer. His time will be better spent printing money.
