This brazen cheapskate boasted about stealing an image to avoid paying $3

An artist with the Reddit name u/CreativeCarrah shared this exchange on r/ChoosingBeggars, after someone boasted about being able to steal their colouring-in image to avoid paying $2.50 to $3 for unlimited use.

They seem pretty pleased with themself, but Reddit users weren’t happy at all.

“I respect the artist” Proceeds to steal the work.

BrightDay85

Who tf can’t pay $3 for an artist they respect?

J_Tuck

Imagine saying to the artist’s face that you’re just going to steal their work, because $3 is too expensive.

Reasonable_Tax2446

Even if you want to do this shitty thing, do you really have to announce it and make yourself look like a complete asshole and an idiot.

teho9999

Too much discussion with the CB where a simple ‘go fuck yourself’ would’ve sufficed.

ifixthecable

Their printer somehow enhances the image 10x Who are they? CSI?

Budget-Boysenberry

They probably can’t afford the $3 because they spent so much on their printer with a “CSI zoom & enhance” feature.

Ogreguy

A YouTube user named u/HabsRa had a suggestion.

Wow he has a magic printer. His time will be better spent printing money.

