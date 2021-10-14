This choosing beggar’s guitar haggling raised the self-own to a fine art

Weird World

Someone named u/Ogir-Yensa took to Reddit’s r/ChoosingBeggars forum to share this supreme lack of self-awareness and manners.

It all started with a Fender Telecaster guitar advertised for sale.

One interested person wanted a favour.

It would involve, as they say, quite a bit of faffing about.

The would-be customer tried a little emotional blackmail, but the seller explained their position.

They each tried a counter-suggestion.

And that’s where irony went to die.

from Facepalm GIFs via Gfycat

Redditors had a lot to say.

There had to be a pun.

It’s a pity this didn’t happen.

Source r/ChoosingBeggars Image r/ChoosingBeggars, Yurii Stupen on Unsplash