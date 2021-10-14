This choosing beggar’s guitar haggling raised the self-own to a fine art
Someone named u/Ogir-Yensa took to Reddit’s r/ChoosingBeggars forum to share this supreme lack of self-awareness and manners.
It all started with a Fender Telecaster guitar advertised for sale.
One interested person wanted a favour.
It would involve, as they say, quite a bit of faffing about.
The would-be customer tried a little emotional blackmail, but the seller explained their position.
They each tried a counter-suggestion.
And that’s where irony went to die.
Redditors had a lot to say.
There had to be a pun.
It’s a pity this didn’t happen.
READ MORE
This ‘choosing beggar’ had a very odd request over a free mattress
Source r/ChoosingBeggars Image r/ChoosingBeggars, Yurii Stupen on Unsplash