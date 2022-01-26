The unexpected climax to this ‘perfect snow duel’ is surely a one-in-a-million shot

Videos

We’ve been in a lot of snowball fights in our time and nothing like this has ever happened to us.

And we’re guessing it probably hasn’t happened to you either, a ‘perfect snowball duel’ that just went viral on Reddit because, well, watch.

What are the chances of that?

‘That was one of the coolest things I ever saw. Thanks for sharing.’

overwhelm_wilhelm ‘How do they not have a bigger reaction to something so amazing?’

pimp_juice2272 ‘Cool guys don’t look at snowball explosions.’

Televisions_Frank ‘Sniper elite: winter war.’

FlorestNerd ‘Now to upgrade to flintlock pistols and do it again!’

Wolfman2150

And just in case you were wondering …

‘What language were they counting in?’

amber-clad ‘Turkish.’

QuexSeeL

Source Reddit u/boykob