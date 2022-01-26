The unexpected climax to this ‘perfect snow duel’ is surely a one-in-a-million shot
We’ve been in a lot of snowball fights in our time and nothing like this has ever happened to us.
And we’re guessing it probably hasn’t happened to you either, a ‘perfect snowball duel’ that just went viral on Reddit because, well, watch.
What are the chances of that?
‘That was one of the coolest things I ever saw. Thanks for sharing.’
overwhelm_wilhelm
‘How do they not have a bigger reaction to something so amazing?’
pimp_juice2272
‘Cool guys don’t look at snowball explosions.’
Televisions_Frank
‘Sniper elite: winter war.’
FlorestNerd
‘Now to upgrade to flintlock pistols and do it again!’
Wolfman2150
And just in case you were wondering …
‘What language were they counting in?’
amber-clad
‘Turkish.’
QuexSeeL
Source Reddit u/boykob