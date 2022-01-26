Celebrity

The ‘ambushed by cake’ MP joined in Nigella’s joke and she totally roasted him for it

Poke Staff. Updated January 26th, 2022

You will probably have seen by now the latest Tory MP’s attempted defence of Boris Johnson’s partying.

This time it was Conor Burns, former PR man turned Conservative member for Bournemouth West, who told Channel 4 News the PM was blameless in the birthday party row as he had been ‘ambushed with a cake’.

There were lots of fabulous responses to that – we rounded up our favourites here – but surely the best came from Nigella Lawson.

Her tweet went wildly viral and caught the eye of the ‘cake ambush’ MP himself, Conor Burns, who thought it would be a good idea to try to join in on the joke.

And Nigella wasn’t having any of it.

 

Roasted!

To be filed under ‘just when we thought we couldn’t love her any more …’

READ MORE

A Tory MP got his just desserts for saying the PM was ‘ambushed with a cake’ – 34 sweet burns

Source Twitter @Nigella_Lawson Twitter @Channel4News