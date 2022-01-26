The ‘ambushed by cake’ MP joined in Nigella’s joke and she totally roasted him for it

Celebrity

You will probably have seen by now the latest Tory MP’s attempted defence of Boris Johnson’s partying.

This time it was Conor Burns, former PR man turned Conservative member for Bournemouth West, who told Channel 4 News the PM was blameless in the birthday party row as he had been ‘ambushed with a cake’.

“He was ambushed with a cake.” A Conservative MP says that a birthday celebration held in Downing Street for Boris Johnson wasn’t a “premeditated party”. Conor Burns tells @cathynewman that he supports Boris Johnson and that “the public will ultimately judge”. pic.twitter.com/EGy0lcxXLA — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) January 25, 2022

There were lots of fabulous responses to that – we rounded up our favourites here – but surely the best came from Nigella Lawson.

Ambushed by Cake: it just has to be the title of my next book! #AmbushedByCake — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) January 25, 2022

Her tweet went wildly viral and caught the eye of the ‘cake ambush’ MP himself, Conor Burns, who thought it would be a good idea to try to join in on the joke.

It’s yours if you want it! Could I include my Granny’s Christmas cake recipe? https://t.co/9XGgEr6P1v — Conor Burns (@ConorBurnsUK) January 25, 2022

And Nigella wasn’t having any of it.

Roasted!

Imagine how bad you must have been to get slapped down by Nigella, a woman so nice she replies to literally anyone who's ever cooked telling them how well they did pic.twitter.com/vgWtg4DQP3 — Alexander Brown (@AlexofBrown) January 26, 2022

To be filed under ‘just when we thought we couldn’t love her any more …’

Source Twitter @Nigella_Lawson Twitter @Channel4News