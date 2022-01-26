News

Rishi Sunak ‘accidentally’ went to Boris Johnson’s birthday party – 15 deliberate takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 26th, 2022

Although he’s been pipped to the post for the most ridiculous response to Boris Johnson’s birthday party by MP Conor Burns saying the PM was ambushed with a cake, Rishi Sunak has earned himself an honourable mention.

Priti ‘Grass on your neighbours for having parties’ Patel will be very disappointed to learn that the Chancellor forgot to mention the singing mingling people he spotted.

Tweeters had no sympathy, and they were also quite light in the credulity department.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

