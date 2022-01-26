Rishi Sunak ‘accidentally’ went to Boris Johnson’s birthday party – 15 deliberate takedowns

News

Although he’s been pipped to the post for the most ridiculous response to Boris Johnson’s birthday party by MP Conor Burns saying the PM was ambushed with a cake, Rishi Sunak has earned himself an honourable mention.

NEW: Rishi Sunak accidentally went to Boris Johnson's No 10 birthday event I'm told he was present when the birthday cake was served but was unaware it was going to happen as he'd gone to the room specifically for COVID strategy committee meeting. https://t.co/9FrNQSvgXD — Nadine Batchelor-Hunt (@nadinebh_) January 25, 2022

Priti ‘Grass on your neighbours for having parties’ Patel will be very disappointed to learn that the Chancellor forgot to mention the singing mingling people he spotted.

Tweeters had no sympathy, and they were also quite light in the credulity department.

1.

Truly, every time anyone opens a door in Boris Johnson's Number 10, it's a career-ending lottery. https://t.co/SCja5tCLLw — Robert Hutton (@RobDotHutton) January 25, 2022

2.

You can't make this stuff up. It's too much. Everything that might have happened, did happen. https://t.co/eE3ZifJjeE — Hugo Rifkind (@hugorifkind) January 25, 2022

3.

VERY NORMAL COUNTRY WITH VERY NORMAL NEWS REPORTS ABOUT ALL THE NORMAL THINGS THAT HAPPEN HERE https://t.co/kokhiziJFr — Max Morgan ️‍️‍⚧️ (they/them) (@SpillerOfTea) January 25, 2022

4.

*Sunak slowly walks home, to the start of Lovely Head by Goldfrapp*

"Rishi, you said you were going out to a Covid meeting. That was 17 days ago. Where have you been?" https://t.co/jtGl277XRx — Gee Aitch Cee (@Scriblit) January 25, 2022

5.

Apparently he only realised something was wrong when he found himself singing “Happy Covid Strategy Committee Meeting To You”. https://t.co/UZrmP9cHGc — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) January 25, 2022

6.

Fascinating how a covid strategy meeting needed both an interior designer and the Chancellor in attendance. Colin the Caterpillar must have got the invite list muddled. https://t.co/UVyAz8ZHeE — Edwin Hayward (@uk_domain_names) January 25, 2022

7.

Rishi Sunak accidentally turning up to Boris's party. pic.twitter.com/C4FQpnikIh — Dubzky (@dubzkis) January 25, 2022

8.