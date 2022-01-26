A Tory MP got his just desserts for saying the PM was ‘ambushed with a cake’ – 34 sweet burns

News

Yet another Tory MP has taken up the baton in defence of the Prime Minister’s partying – and hit himself straight in the face with it.

Conor Burns told Channel 4’s Cathy Newman that the PM was blameless in the birthday party row as he had been ‘ambushed with a cake’.

"He was ambushed with a cake." A Conservative MP says that a birthday celebration held in Downing Street for Boris Johnson wasn't a "premeditated party". Conor Burns tells @cathynewman that he supports Boris Johnson and that "the public will ultimately judge". pic.twitter.com/EGy0lcxXLA — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) January 25, 2022

He got such a thorough mauling from Twitter, we’re not sure he’ll ever gateau-ver it.

Moving swiftly on – these were the best reactions we saw.

1.

Never trust a cake. Ambushing bastards. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) January 25, 2022

2.

Some bigger boys launched a sneak attack with those little pineapple and cheese things on a stick — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 25, 2022

3.

The only thing worse than being ambushed with cake is being ambushed with naked women I'm not married to. — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) January 25, 2022

4.

Am hearing the getting ambushed by a cake defence is Flan B. — THE SECRET TORY (@secrettory12) January 25, 2022

5.

“Now tell them the PM was ambushed with cake” pic.twitter.com/inHBCE2QoT — Rachel Love-Howseman (@rachlove31) January 25, 2022

6.

7.

Cake ambush is a lot more common than Islington leftists realise.

With their vegan diets they probably don’t encounter many lusciously baked cakes.

Thus their ignorance of this.

Cake ambush happens to decent, ordinary folk who will sympathise with Boris.pic.twitter.com/NG5Vle9qSR — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) January 25, 2022

8.

9.

10.

AMBUSHED BY CAKE

AND YOU'RE TO BLAME

BABY

YOU GIVE PERFECTLY ACCEPTABLE WORK EVENTS AT WHICH MY GIRLFRIEND IS YET AGAIN PRESENT FOR SOME REASON

A BAD NAME — Gee Aitch Cee (@Scriblit) January 25, 2022

11.

12.

Tonight I was ambushed by a Chinese takeaway. — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) January 25, 2022

13.

Remember, at a time of Russian aggression on the border of Ukraine, it is imperative we remain led by a man who *checks notes* was ambushed with cake https://t.co/wbpCEF3AHi — Ahir Shah (@AhirShah) January 25, 2022

14.

All those times – that last for years and years – where you're hit with a hot flush as you remember something stupid you said. Imagine trying to get to sleep tonight if you'd given an interview at a critical political moment using the words "ambushed with a cake". — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) January 25, 2022

15.

I once saw Ambushed By Cake support Jimmy Eat World at the London Astoria — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) January 25, 2022

16.

my excuse when I eat too much cake pic.twitter.com/9nCSthBDP2 — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) January 25, 2022

17.