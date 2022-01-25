News

Police have launched an investigation into those Downing St ‘parties’ – 13 arresting responses

John Plunkett. Updated January 25th, 2022

If last week was Boris Johnson’s worst week, then this week is already even worse (and yes, we know it’s not the first time we’ve written that).

After it was revealed that Carrie Symonds held a surprise birthday party for the PM during lockdown, the Met Police have finally confirmed that they will be investigating the multiple alleged parties at Downing Street.

On the one hand this could be seen as good news for Johnson, because it means the inquiry by civil servant Sue Gray will be delayed (at the government’s own request, it turned out).

On the other hand, there’s now a police investigation going on.

Here are our favourite things people were saying about it today.

To conclude …

And this!

