Police have launched an investigation into those Downing St ‘parties’ – 13 arresting responses

If last week was Boris Johnson’s worst week, then this week is already even worse (and yes, we know it’s not the first time we’ve written that).

After it was revealed that Carrie Symonds held a surprise birthday party for the PM during lockdown, the Met Police have finally confirmed that they will be investigating the multiple alleged parties at Downing Street.

“I can confirm that the Met is now investigating a number of events that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years” Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick says force will investigate “potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations”https://t.co/bfmMzPsqmn pic.twitter.com/uetzxuEGVR — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) January 25, 2022

On the one hand this could be seen as good news for Johnson, because it means the inquiry by civil servant Sue Gray will be delayed (at the government’s own request, it turned out).

BREAKING: Sue Gray will not publish her partygate report while the Met police investigate. So it will not be published this week and probably not for many weeks. This is some kind of reprieve for the prime minister. She will continue her investigation though — Robert Peston (@Peston) January 25, 2022

On the other hand, there’s now a police investigation going on.

BREAKING: Met Police WILL investigate parties in Downing Street. "As a result of info provided by cabinet office and my officers own assessment I can confirm Met is investigating" says Cressida Dick. Devastating for a serving PM to be the subject of a live police investigation. — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) January 25, 2022

Here are our favourite things people were saying about it today.

1.

Amazing stuff when the news is that the prime minister is subject to a criminal investigation and the take is that it's quite good for him actually — Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) January 25, 2022

2.

Can we now call Boris Johnson the accused? — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) January 25, 2022

3.

"What is the charge? Eating a Cake? A succulent Birthday Cake?" pic.twitter.com/IXVy2Xj9hj — Public_Pegg (@PeggPublic) January 25, 2022

4.

We need to wait for Sue Gray, who now needs to wait for the Met Police, who I am assured will finish their investigation shortly after the next general election. — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) January 25, 2022

5.

Time for newspapers to withdraw their political correspondents from reporting on Downing Street and assign their crime correspondents. — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) January 25, 2022

6.

If a prime minister’s only remaining plans for delaying their exit from Downing Street involve: 1. A police investigation into their conduct

2. The possibility of a war in Europe It’s probably time to throw in the towel. — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) January 25, 2022

7.

“Boris Johnson will be tough on crime” sure turned quickly into “will cooperate with the police” — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 25, 2022

8.

-There were no parties

-No rules were broken

-Video: I'm sickened

-Photo: it was work event

-Just cheese and wine

-Guidelines followed

-Ok, Gray inquiry

-No-one told me rules

-Suitcases of booze

-Wait for Gray

-Blizzard of parties

-Wait for Gray

-Your b'day party

-Wait for police — Paul Johnson (@paul__johnson) January 25, 2022

9.

[through prison bars into cell] “Will you resign?” Boris Johnson: “No” — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) January 25, 2022

10.

.@MetpoliceUK what took you so long? Saying the investigation has been triggered by information provide by Sue Gray's inquiry is ridiculous. Police officers are outside Downing Street 24/7. What did they see & when did they see it?https://t.co/OCXDDONqp1 — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) January 25, 2022

11.

The year is 2036. A Judicial inquiry into the Ombudsman’s failure to assess potential flaws in the Police and Crime Commissioner’s special audit on possible shortcomings in the Met investigation into Downing St parties is due to report soon. Sue Gray’s investigation continues. — Tom Sutcliffe (@tds153) January 25, 2022

12.

Basically Tory MPs are now welcoming the fact that the PM is now being investigated by the Metropolitan Police, as if they had called for it all along. They must think the British public are stupid. — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) January 25, 2022

13.

It's not much of a silver lining to an unfolding national catastrophe but the new editor of the Daily Mail's decision to go all in on backing Johnson looks like one of the worst calls in the history of Fleet Street. — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) January 24, 2022

To conclude …

Downing Street Cluedo. Anyone else have Carrie in the Cabinet Room with the birthday cake? — David Schneider (@davidschneider) January 24, 2022

And this!

If what finally brings down Boris Johnson is a photo of him blowing out the candles on a Colin the Caterpillar I will never, ever stop laughing — Emma Hughes (@emmahdhughes) January 24, 2022

