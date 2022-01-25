15 spectacular takedowns of Nadine Dorries for trying to gaslight the PM’s critics

News

As you’ll know by now, allegations have been made to ITV News that two birthday celebrations, against Covid rules at that time, were held in Downing Street for the PM’s birthday in 2020.

I’m old enough to remember when Boris Johnson said there were no parties whatsoever in Downing Street — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) January 24, 2022

Downing Street Cluedo. Anyone else have Carrie in the Cabinet Room with the birthday cake? — David Schneider (@davidschneider) January 24, 2022

Sue Grey confronted with a bit of a dilemma…

Does she defend the corpse, or stab it one last time, just to make sure it's dead. — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 24, 2022

The Guardian’s parliamentary sketch writer, John Crace, made this quip.

Nadine Dorries will be trying to get rid of ITV as well as the BBC at this rate https://t.co/xcdJmiY0V5 — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) January 24, 2022

Funnily enough, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport was the first to offer her full-throated support for the beleaguered PM.

It got the reaction you’d probably expect.

So, when you just sidle over to a Victorian sex worker in the East End in the middle of the night and stop for ten minutes to stab and eviscerate her and then go back to the Palace, this is now called a murder? https://t.co/C4cl6XT21o — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) January 24, 2022

Guarantee we're gonna find out there was a DJ, foam machine and jelly shots. https://t.co/rIxkJIZxpy — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) January 24, 2022

Betting her house on the Resignation Honours now. Horrible to see. https://t.co/ifgOwh5pd1 — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) January 24, 2022

Word: Party Can you use it in a sentence? “After buying a birthday cake, people gathered to sing Happy Birthday, and celebrate with a party during a work day” Party: P-A-R-T-Y. Correct. https://t.co/nflWS7XN0R — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) January 24, 2022

Too right. A man can’t even invite his interior designer around for a 30 person birthday office meeting against the rules he wrote without the liberal media questioning why everyone’s wearing party hats. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 24, 2022

So, when 12 people vote in the middle of the jungle for someone else they are living in the jungle with to eat an ostrich’s anus and stop representing their citizens for three weeks and then go back to their constituency, this is now called the Culture Secretary? pic.twitter.com/jQhIWxcqG3 — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) January 24, 2022

Morto for you Deeny.. https://t.co/uXicuTfCxb — Siobhán McSweeney (@siobhni) January 24, 2022

