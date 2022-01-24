Pics

We regret to inform you that Michael Fabricant is at it again

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 24th, 2022

The Tories are once again embroiled in an emerging scandal, but this time it doesn’t involve cheese or wine, but accusations of discrimination on the grounds of religion.

The MP for Wealden, Nus Ghani, insists that her ‘Muslimness’ was cited as a reason for losing her ministerial post in the Department for Transport in 2020, and that she failed to get a satisfactory response after informing Boris Johnson.

When No. 10 pointed out that she had been encouraged to use the party’s complaints system, Ms Ghani had this response.

A Cabinet Office inquiry will now take place.

Although Nus Ghani didn’t specify who had made the comment about her faith, Conservative Chief Whip Mark Spencer outed himself, while completely denying the allegation.

As the row raged on, Boris Johnson’s defender-in-chief, Michael Fabricant, stepped up with a series of tweets and a shot directly to his own foot. Again.

“She’s hardly someone who’s obviously a Muslim.”

His clarification wasn’t much better – if at all.

Might easily identified Muslims be a more obvious target in the Tory party? The gaffe came hot on the heels of another spectacular self-own.

His comments about Ms Ghani’s claims earned him this backlash.

