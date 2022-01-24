We regret to inform you that Michael Fabricant is at it again

Pics

The Tories are once again embroiled in an emerging scandal, but this time it doesn’t involve cheese or wine, but accusations of discrimination on the grounds of religion.

The MP for Wealden, Nus Ghani, insists that her ‘Muslimness’ was cited as a reason for losing her ministerial post in the Department for Transport in 2020, and that she failed to get a satisfactory response after informing Boris Johnson.

When No. 10 pointed out that she had been encouraged to use the party’s complaints system, Ms Ghani had this response.

My response to No10 statement pic.twitter.com/Fyp08t9pC1 — Nus Ghani MP (@Nus_Ghani) January 23, 2022

A Cabinet Office inquiry will now take place.

Although Nus Ghani didn’t specify who had made the comment about her faith, Conservative Chief Whip Mark Spencer outed himself, while completely denying the allegation.

If I’ve got this right, Mark Spencer immediately recognised the conversation Nusrat Ghani referred to & knew he was the person it was meant to have happened with, despite the fact he says the conversation never happened. pic.twitter.com/svvx0hFsX9 — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) January 22, 2022

As the row raged on, Boris Johnson’s defender-in-chief, Michael Fabricant, stepped up with a series of tweets and a shot directly to his own foot. Again.

'She's hardly someone who's obviously a Muslim.' Tory MP Michael Fabricant declares that Nusrat Ghani's accusation of Islamophobia is a 'lame excuse' for her sacking as it's 'not apparent' she is Muslim.@toryboypierce | @Mike_Fabricant pic.twitter.com/jUvsKHteAL — LBC (@LBC) January 23, 2022

“She’s hardly someone who’s obviously a Muslim.”

His clarification wasn’t much better – if at all.

Might easily identified Muslims be a more obvious target in the Tory party? The gaffe came hot on the heels of another spectacular self-own.

His comments about Ms Ghani’s claims earned him this backlash.

1.

Maybe Fabricant only thinks you're obviously a Muslim if you're wearing something elaborate on your head https://t.co/aFMVv17RaF — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) January 23, 2022

2.

He says her claim that she was told people were uncomfortable with her "muslimness" is not credible because it was not obvious that she was Muslim, ie presumably accepting that had people been aware, the claim would have been credible? There we have it. https://t.co/2mWt1dVmyn — Jessica Simor QC (@JMPSimor) January 24, 2022

3.

"I didn't know she was one of THEM. I mean, if she was obviously one of THEM then I could understand how she might have been kicked out for being one THEM. But she doesn't really look like THEM, so if she wants to be one of US she needs to shut up about not really belonging." https://t.co/l44hJ5eYOs — Lockdown Lady (@lockdown_lady) January 23, 2022

4.

On the one hand Michael Fabricant was clumsy to say that Nusrat Ghani doesn't appear obviously Muslim, on the other if anyone is used to people making correct assumptions about him on first glance, it must be him. — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) January 23, 2022

5.

BREAKING: Following a string of bigoted and disgraceful tweets, Michael Fabricant is now odds-on favourite to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister x — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCLauraKT) January 23, 2022

6.