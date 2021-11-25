Politics

Media Secretary Nadine Dorries’ Channel 4 gaffe is a massive facepalm moment

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 25th, 2021

The cross-party DCMS Committee scrutinises the work of the Department for Culture, Media and Sport. They have been questioning the Secretary of State for DCMS, Nadine Dorries, on her priorities and plans.

One issue they raised was the apparent desperation of the department to shoehorn former Daily Mail editor, Paul Dacre, into the chair vacancy at Ofcom.

On the topic of online hate, a number of the minister’s previous tweets and comments came to light, including some NSFW vitriol aimed at LBC’s James O’Brien,

This clip showing Dorries’ views on Channel 4 have had people shaking their heads – and we can see why.

The takedowns came thick and fast.

Author Joanne Harris cut to the key point.

