Media Secretary Nadine Dorries’ Channel 4 gaffe is a massive facepalm moment

The cross-party DCMS Committee scrutinises the work of the Department for Culture, Media and Sport. They have been questioning the Secretary of State for DCMS, Nadine Dorries, on her priorities and plans.

One issue they raised was the apparent desperation of the department to shoehorn former Daily Mail editor, Paul Dacre, into the chair vacancy at Ofcom.

Paul Dacre failed his @Ofcom chair interview. So guess what? The UK Government changed the job description. Today, I challenged the Culture Secretary, asking her to defend the mess her department has made of the appointment.@CommonsDCMS pic.twitter.com/UGidCunTUx — JOHN NICOLSON M.P. (@MrJohnNicolson) November 23, 2021

On the topic of online hate, a number of the minister’s previous tweets and comments came to light, including some NSFW vitriol aimed at LBC’s James O’Brien,

Dorries’s record of online abuse is appalling. I challenged her about about her suggestion that @LBC journalist @MrJamesOB has mental health problems and her retweet calling him “a misogynist, a UK-hater and an apologist for Islamist atrocities.” Grotesque behaviour. pic.twitter.com/kne7dT2bP9 — JOHN NICOLSON M.P. (@MrJohnNicolson) November 23, 2021

This clip showing Dorries’ views on Channel 4 have had people shaking their heads – and we can see why.

Nadine Dorries: Just because Channel 4 is in receipt of public money Damien Green: Channel 4 is not in receipt of license fee money Nadine Dorries: And..So..Though its..Yeah and..That..#ToryShambles pic.twitter.com/J43rGNe0SW — UK is with EU (@ukiswitheu) November 24, 2021

The takedowns came thick and fast.

This is embarrassing, EVEN for Nadine Dorries. Which is saying something. https://t.co/Ujcsw6lB8P — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) November 24, 2021

I keep seeing new clips Thinking they can’t get worse They do Wait for it… pic.twitter.com/51nE68125y — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) November 24, 2021

I did not know that Channel 4 receives no public money and is entirely commercially funded. However, I would have expected the Culture Secretary, who is deciding on its future, to have known.#reliablyuninformed https://t.co/0pdc9MxBPo — Jessica Simor QC (@JMPSimor) November 24, 2021

Painfully unfit for the office she holds https://t.co/2UKxeKFRKh — Steve Peers (@StevePeers) November 24, 2021

Showstopper which reveals everything you need to know about third-rate quality of much of the Johnson government https://t.co/dZROuO94AD — Lionel Barber (@lionelbarber) November 24, 2021

Nadine Dorries is what happens if you let a daily mail comments section become a human — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) November 24, 2021

Author Joanne Harris cut to the key point.

Is it really too much to ask that those people who are *actually* receiving public money have the barest minimum of competence to perform the job we're paying them for? https://t.co/eugEDWjoyi — Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) November 24, 2021

Screengrab