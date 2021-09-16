Nadine Dorries is the new Minister for Culture and the jokes almost wrote themselves – 12 favourites

Pics

Former junior minister at the Department of Health and Social Care, Nadine Dorries, has been appointed Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport in the cabinet reshuffle.

Nadine Dorries MP @NadineDorries has been appointed Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport @DCMS#Reshuffle pic.twitter.com/PjkrEgR9Re — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) September 15, 2021

The MP, so prone to making ill-informed claims that James O’Brien felt the need to create the ‘Nadine Dorries Award for Weapons-grade Brexit Ignorance’, has a long history of gaffes, including –

Claiming the Tories had created twice as many jobs in Hartlepool – or Harlepool, in Dorriesworld – as the population of Hartlepool.

Complaining that Brexit removed the UK’s voice in the European Parliament.

Anyway here’s brexiter Nadine Dorries complaining that we won’t have any MEPs after Brexit pic.twitter.com/GmueMTK2b9 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 17, 2018

When she thought she had a gotcha for people paying attention to the many damning revelations shared by Dominic Cummings after his expulsion from the heart of government.

Because it would be completely ridiculous to doubt the claims for which he had screenshots, whilst believing he drove to Barnard Castle to test his eyesight. Oh!

At least we know she’ll be even-handed in her new role when she has to decide the future of the BBC. Oh!

It could be worse – she could think ‘left-wing snowflakes’ have removed Christ from Christmas. Oh!

The Health Department’s ‘loss’ truly is the DCMS Department’s – well – loss.

It's appalling, obviously, and conclusive evidence that Johnson holds the Culture department in complete contempt, but Nadine Dorries becoming Secretary of State is straight up hilarious. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) September 15, 2021

Twitter had a field day.

1.

YOU LET NADINE DORRIES BECOME A CABINET MINISTER?! pic.twitter.com/8XRL8d8Vem — Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) September 15, 2021

2.

Nadine Dorries as culture secretary? Satire is dead#Reshuffle — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) September 15, 2021

3.

Nadine Dorries is the new culture secretary a great milestone for idiots everywhere #reshuffle — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) September 15, 2021

4.

The closest Nadine Dorries ever gets to culture is if she's eating a pot of fucking yoghurt. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) September 15, 2021

5.

Nadine Dorries, who thinks lefties are dumbing down *panto* has just been made Culture Secretary pic.twitter.com/a1HhF4Z6Vc — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 15, 2021

6.

Has the UK been hacked? https://t.co/Po75oHoCTA — Shippers (@sullieship) September 15, 2021

7.

When you realise that Nadine Dorries has just been appointed Culture Secretary by a man whose favourite film is Vince Vaughan's Dodgeball it all makes sense. — Otto English (@Otto_English) September 15, 2021

8.

Nadine Dorries is in the cabinet. The next time anyone in this government mentions "meritocracy" remind them they promoted the most intellectually vapid MP of the modern era. — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) September 15, 2021

9.

It's difficult to imagine a less talented or qualified cabinet. Honestly, the Octonauts would be a fundamentally better Government. #CaptainBarnacles4PM https://t.co/pHblCcD9iv — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) September 15, 2021

10.

Nadine Dorries is going to be in charge of Cybersecurity?????

🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️

OMFG!!!! pic.twitter.com/JaUvjyqUxP — Rainbow Warrior 💙#JOHNSONOUT #GTTO #FBPE 🇪🇺 🍥 (@SandraDunn1955) September 15, 2021

11.

Hahaha @NadineDorries new Culture Sec… great to have someone who has written more books than they have read. — Mark Thomas (@markthomasinfo) September 15, 2021

12.

*Nadine Dorries Culture Secretary* is a Viz strip not real life — tom jamieson (@jamiesont) September 15, 2021

In short …

Feeling pretty proud that I've managed to prove wrong all those who said we had the worst possible Cabinet.#Reshuffle — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) September 15, 2021

READ MORE

Nadine Dorries deleted her Twitter account but these 9 glorious self-owns will live forever

Source Twitter Image Screengrab