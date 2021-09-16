Pics

Nadine Dorries is the new Minister for Culture and the jokes almost wrote themselves – 12 favourites

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 16th, 2021

Former junior minister at the Department of Health and Social Care, Nadine Dorries, has been appointed Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport in the cabinet reshuffle.

The MP, so prone to making ill-informed claims that James O’Brien felt the need to create the ‘Nadine Dorries Award for Weapons-grade Brexit Ignorance’, has a long history of gaffes, including –

Claiming the Tories had created twice as many jobs in Hartlepool – or Harlepool, in Dorriesworld – as the population of Hartlepool.

Complaining that Brexit removed the UK’s voice in the European Parliament.

When she thought she had a gotcha for people paying attention to the many damning revelations shared by Dominic Cummings after his expulsion from the heart of government.

Because it would be completely ridiculous to doubt the claims for which he had screenshots, whilst believing he drove to Barnard Castle to test his eyesight. Oh!

At least we know she’ll be even-handed in her new role when she has to decide the future of the BBC. Oh!

It could be worse – she could think ‘left-wing snowflakes’ have removed Christ from Christmas. Oh!

The Health Department’s ‘loss’ truly is the DCMS Department’s – well – loss.

Twitter had a field day.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

In short …

