Lady Gaga had a funny rebuke for the photographer giving orders to Al Pacino
Cinema legend – and that’s not too strong a word – Al Pacino is one of the stars of Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, the story of the 1995 murder of Maurizio Gucci.
At the New York premiere of the film last week, one photographer had clearly missed the memo on the actor’s status.
"Don't make him take his glasses off, he's AL PACINO" pic.twitter.com/NuEarJRcxw
— Best of Al Pacino (@bestofpacino) November 17, 2021
How dare they!
Top marks to Lady Gaga and Jared Leto for humorously flagging the faux pas. Tweeters were right behind them.
LEGENDS KNOW LEGENDS. I LOVE HER FOR THAT. https://t.co/O0tLwc2ICr
— Faded Yoda (@FadedYoda) November 17, 2021
THAT’S RIGHT. https://t.co/ZNLdzcjXrw
— robert franco, wandering ronin (@responsiblerob) November 17, 2021
Respect @ladygaga https://t.co/Ohzbj3Y1N1
— Mariano Cabrera (@MarianoCabrera) November 21, 2021
Hilarious that everyone else started laughing but she kept mugging for a few more seconds like nah mfs fr 😂 https://t.co/G0jUoSw8Or
— Kal-El Atreides (@Superfan_K) November 17, 2021
This clip is more italian than the entirety of House of Gucci https://t.co/GLPhA0HqyA
— Jesse, an italian online (@MuskTillDawn) November 17, 2021
She said what we’re all thinking https://t.co/XQC7vHzsGd
— Tessa (@Tessicat) November 17, 2021
If it happens again, there’s only one way to handle it.
There is nothing you can do to me that Castro has not already done. pic.twitter.com/FimwqGE2W9
— Freedom2021 (@Freedom45027146) November 19, 2021
