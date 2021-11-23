Celebrity

Lady Gaga had a funny rebuke for the photographer giving orders to Al Pacino

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 23rd, 2021

Cinema legend – and that’s not too strong a word – Al Pacino is one of the stars of Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, the story of the 1995 murder of Maurizio Gucci.

At the New York premiere of the film last week, one photographer had clearly missed the memo on the actor’s status.

How dare they!

Top marks to Lady Gaga and Jared Leto for humorously flagging the faux pas. Tweeters were right behind them.

If it happens again, there’s only one way to handle it.

