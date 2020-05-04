‘Young Al Pacino looks like all the Beatles all at once’
‘Young Al Pacino looks like all the Beatles all at once,’ says @thememorypalace over on Twitter and he does, he really does.
What a spot!
I was gonna say that I didn’t see George, and then I saw George
— Cully Johnston (@cullyjohnston) May 3, 2020
“Al” together now!
— Ken Aguado (@kaguado) May 3, 2020
Does that mean he is in Oasis?
— John (@Suppersready3) May 3, 2020
Source Twitter @thememorypalace