Hulu’s caption fail made its ad break hilariously NSFW
Over on Reddit’s r/Facepalm forum, u/jarradm shared an accidentally Not Safe For Work ad break that happened while they were watching Homeland on streaming service Hulu.
Here’s how the ads looked with their unexpected addition.
These comments say it all.
It’s Gordon Ramsay and he’s just incredulous about EVERYTHING.
Zefrem23
This is my favorite thing ever.
cocteau93
The TV just had enough.
gropax
I see this as an absolute win.
Lolmaster29934
Redditor u/Jack0fTh3TrAd3s added this.
I feel like the true facepalm is there are 6 ads in a row! Wtf I thought Hulu was a streaming service not cable tv.
