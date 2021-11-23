Hulu’s caption fail made its ad break hilariously NSFW

Pics

Over on Reddit’s r/Facepalm forum, u/jarradm shared an accidentally Not Safe For Work ad break that happened while they were watching Homeland on streaming service Hulu.

Here’s how the ads looked with their unexpected addition.

from Awkward GIFs via Gfycat

These comments say it all.

It’s Gordon Ramsay and he’s just incredulous about EVERYTHING.

Zefrem23

This is my favorite thing ever.

cocteau93

The TV just had enough.

gropax

I see this as an absolute win.

Lolmaster29934

Redditor u/Jack0fTh3TrAd3s added this.

I feel like the true facepalm is there are 6 ads in a row! Wtf I thought Hulu was a streaming service not cable tv.

READ MORE

Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine Show ballsed up their Matt Hancock captions and it didn’t end well

Source r/Facepalm Image r/Facepalm