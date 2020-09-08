Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine Show ballsed up their Matt Hancock captions and it didn’t end well

Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine Show featured a clip of health secretary Matt Hancock talking on LBC.

We only mention this because the C5 show put a caption on the clip, on top of the LBC caption which was already there.

And it ended predictably badly.

Well, that’s unfortunate.

Say what you see 😀 — Gerry Campbell (@GerardC76874743) September 8, 2020

Innocent mistake, hilarious results. No apology required. — Will, Who Cares? (@ThatWillWeirdo) September 8, 2020

Source @theJeremyVine