Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine Show ballsed up their Matt Hancock captions and it didn’t end well
Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine Show featured a clip of health secretary Matt Hancock talking on LBC.
We only mention this because the C5 show put a caption on the clip, on top of the LBC caption which was already there.
And it ended predictably badly.
Well, that’s unfortunate.
Say what you see 😀
— Gerry Campbell (@GerardC76874743) September 8, 2020
Apologies. Lessons have been learnt. @JeremyVineOn5 pic.twitter.com/2fydzxGNHG
— Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) September 8, 2020
Innocent mistake, hilarious results. No apology required.
— Will, Who Cares? (@ThatWillWeirdo) September 8, 2020
Source @theJeremyVine