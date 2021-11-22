Matt Hancock: a Day in My Life (parody)

Entertainment

From the moment Matt Hancock entered the public consciousness as Culture Secretary in 2018, he embraced the cringe wholeheartedly.

He launched his own app, allowing users to connect with one another, as well as viewing photos of Hancock and updates about his schedule.

I actually met my girlfriend on the Matt Hancock app but we tell people we met at a bar pic.twitter.com/aTssSNuCyG — Rob Fuller (@robfuller91) February 1, 2018

In what fiction writers refer to as foreshadowing, the app was cr-app.

Matt Hancock’s social networking app has a pretty major privacy flaw. https://t.co/EcDiMGYssM pic.twitter.com/TamdFojC0T — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) February 1, 2018

The awkwardness continued.

Matt Hancock being totally normal with a woman. pic.twitter.com/REmT3d4we5 — Sooz "35 Days Til Xmas" Kempner (@SoozUK) December 11, 2019

Pre-dawn start visiting NHS upgrades across Yorkshire pic.twitter.com/FOv3u69ghH — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) November 8, 2019

from Charlie Day GIFs via Gfycat

The wonderful Alistair Green has channelled that bone-deep cringeworthiness into something very special, with his Day in the Life of Matt Hancock.

Watch and wonder.

matt hancock: a day in my life pic.twitter.com/DW1EgGZOJQ — alistair green (@mralistairgreen) November 19, 2021

We’re pleased to report that the sketch got the love it deserves.

This will make your day. https://t.co/d2n7EOiSAi — Brendan May (@bmay) November 19, 2021

So so good https://t.co/qadFT3KbI9 — simon day (@simonday) November 19, 2021

oh man this is funny https://t.co/PT3IunTV5y — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) November 19, 2021

Honestly even the first ten seconds of this had me in stitches https://t.co/NlsDK6q3Id — Sarah G (@SarahGarry9) November 19, 2021

It isn’t the first time Alistair has taken on the Mattster’s persona.

We hope it won’t be the last.

