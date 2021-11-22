Matt Hancock: a Day in My Life (parody)
From the moment Matt Hancock entered the public consciousness as Culture Secretary in 2018, he embraced the cringe wholeheartedly.
He launched his own app, allowing users to connect with one another, as well as viewing photos of Hancock and updates about his schedule.
I actually met my girlfriend on the Matt Hancock app but we tell people we met at a bar pic.twitter.com/aTssSNuCyG
In what fiction writers refer to as foreshadowing, the app was cr-app.
Matt Hancock’s social networking app has a pretty major privacy flaw. https://t.co/EcDiMGYssM pic.twitter.com/TamdFojC0T
The awkwardness continued.
Matt Hancock being totally normal with a woman. pic.twitter.com/REmT3d4we5
Pre-dawn start visiting NHS upgrades across Yorkshire pic.twitter.com/FOv3u69ghH
The wonderful Alistair Green has channelled that bone-deep cringeworthiness into something very special, with his Day in the Life of Matt Hancock.
Watch and wonder.
matt hancock: a day in my life pic.twitter.com/DW1EgGZOJQ
We’re pleased to report that the sketch got the love it deserves.
This will make your day. https://t.co/d2n7EOiSAi
So so good https://t.co/qadFT3KbI9
oh man this is funny https://t.co/PT3IunTV5y
Honestly even the first ten seconds of this had me in stitches https://t.co/NlsDK6q3Id
It isn’t the first time Alistair has taken on the Mattster’s persona.
matt hancock pic.twitter.com/i3b39HKAu8
We hope it won’t be the last.
