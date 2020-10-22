This “man who thinks he’s had Covid” sketch is as funny as it is relatable

The very funny Alistair Green has parodied that person who is completely convinced they’ve contracted Long Covid despite all evidence to the contrary.

It’s very funny – and we can probably all relate.

man who thinks he’s had covid pic.twitter.com/UGbhT2kr1r — alistair green (@mralistairgreen) October 21, 2020

If you don’t think you’ve met anyone like this, it’s probably you.

Every middle aged person on Facebook https://t.co/z7uUcGfgFm — Dan Watson (@Djwatson92) October 21, 2020

Brilliant. ‘The long COVID community’. I too am a ‘survivor’ of a bad cold i had in March. Obvs COVID , had it before it was trendy. As per. https://t.co/YlVDCwM3M5 — JonnyG (@JonnyGibson) October 21, 2020

Fuuuuck. This is my Mum. It’s uncanny. — Pope Lonergan (@thedailybumbler) October 21, 2020

As we said …

My god, this is spot on. The reason these are as good as they are is because they're so relatable. We have all met or know someone exactly like this. Superb. https://t.co/4du6TeET0L — Ryan Colman (@mustardpot16) October 21, 2020

For the avoidance of all doubt – Alistair is only making fun of the people who have over-analysed their colds and is in no way mocking genuine sufferers. Thank you for coming to our TED talk.

Im not suggesting Covid isn’t real. Obviously. Such a joy to have to now provide York notes for my videos. — alistair green (@mralistairgreen) October 21, 2020

