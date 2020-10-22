This “man who thinks he’s had Covid” sketch is as funny as it is relatable

The very funny Alistair Green has parodied that person who is completely convinced they’ve contracted Long Covid despite all evidence to the contrary.

It’s very funny – and we can probably all relate.

If you don’t think you’ve met anyone like this, it’s probably you.

As we said …

For the avoidance of all doubt – Alistair is only making fun of the people who have over-analysed their colds and is in no way mocking genuine sufferers. Thank you for coming to our TED talk.

READ MORE

This hilarious sketch peeps behind the scenes as the government discusses the second wave

Source Alistair Green Image Screengrab