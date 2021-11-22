News

Adil Ray totally skewered the Tory MP trying to defend the PM’s bare-faced buffoonery

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 22nd, 2021

Tory MP Paul Scully had the unenviable task of trying to defend Boris Johnson’s latest public flouting of Covid rules, when he faced Adil Ray on GMB.

Here’s how that worked out for him.

Haggis_UK helpfully picked out the key exchange.

Subtract 10 points from Slytherin for forgetting to say “But he got Brexit done.

Here are a few reactions from people who understood the assignment.

And a reminder …

