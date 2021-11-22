Adil Ray totally skewered the Tory MP trying to defend the PM’s bare-faced buffoonery

News

Tory MP Paul Scully had the unenviable task of trying to defend Boris Johnson’s latest public flouting of Covid rules, when he faced Adil Ray on GMB.

Here’s how that worked out for him.

.@adilray and @scullyp MP clash over a picture showing the Prime Minister without a mask on a busy train. After the MP said people should use their 'common sense' when wearing a mask in confined areas, Adil asks 'if the PM isn't using his 'common sense, why should everyone else' pic.twitter.com/NKXe4ygcqB — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 22, 2021

Haggis_UK helpfully picked out the key exchange.

Adil Ray – Why are we not telling people to wear a mask? Paul Scully – We want people to use common sense Adil Ray – Boris Johnson was pictured on a train maskless… so Boris Johnson has no common sense? PS – That's what newspapers do AR – So it's the newspapers fault#GMB pic.twitter.com/wYrTvfyNc7 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) November 22, 2021

Subtract 10 points from Slytherin for forgetting to say “But he got Brexit done.”

Here are a few reactions from people who understood the assignment.

I love @adilray in "taking no nonsense" mode. It's stunning how many Tory MPs will chuck themselves and their last shreds of credibility under a bus to defend Boris Johnson. https://t.co/xIYInE41a4 — Siobhan Benita (@SiobhanBenita) November 22, 2021

This is an absolutely superb hammering of a hapless Government Minister by @adilray as Business Secretary Paul Scully once again tries to defend the indefensible pic.twitter.com/MjgGqzn0rs — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) November 22, 2021

Hear hear …. Great stuff @adilray … and re Hexham the hospital has made clear he took the mask off minutes after being specifically told not to https://t.co/mKCCHjzt7k — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) November 22, 2021

Adil Ray set up Paul Scully really well, but, but if Paul Scully is pissed at that he should probably note that Boris Johnson also set him up by repeatedly not wearing a mask in public, despite it being a requirement in some places, and as Adil Ray repeatedly said "common sense". https://t.co/RqbhltUGq9 — Richard Hall (@RichinWeston) November 22, 2021

Johnson could have walked naked onto that train and licked people as he passed and this lickspittle Scully would have found an excuse for him. https://t.co/3vFUOGtJf9 — Jake O'Kane (@JakeOKane) November 22, 2021

And a reminder …

Our Prime Minister displaying his legendary common sense at COP26. pic.twitter.com/Vc6CmTe0Cy — LJH (@LJHblurbsmith) November 22, 2021

READ MORE

Boris “I wear a mask wherever the rules say that I should” Johnson pictured maskless on a packed train

Source GMB Image Screengrab