Boris “I wear a mask wherever the rules say that I should” Johnson pictured maskless on a packed train

News

And the award for least sincere apology of all time goes to …Johnny Depp and Amber Heard over smuggling dogs into Australia. But running a close second comes this …

It was barely an apology at the time, being 90 per cent excuses, but then this happened.

Boris Johnson caught without mask again hours after apologising for not wearing one https://t.co/xOOdxtcJ3s pic.twitter.com/eILSbnmJno — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) November 20, 2021

via Gfycat

Tweeters held nothing back.

1.

Anyone would think he doesn’t learn his lessons, repeats harmful mistakes and isn’t sincere when he apologises… https://t.co/Yyb1SpGE25 — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) November 21, 2021

2.

3.

I wonder if the issue is he's just never sure which of his faces to put one on. https://t.co/XXMKiWtQ7Z — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) November 20, 2021

4.

5.

He's never going to wear one, because he doesn't give a rats ass about anyone but himself. https://t.co/xI5n1ljAUA — Damien Willey #YourNHSneedsyou (@KernowDamo) November 21, 2021

6.

Johnson really is the berks's berk, isn't he? The Berk-meister. The King of the Berks. https://t.co/ZFg5MXt0aG — simon maginn (@simonmaginn) November 21, 2021

7.

This person has made it quite clear no matter what the rules are they don't apply to him. He couldn't make it any clearer. — Jonquil (@JonquilLucy) November 20, 2021

8.

This man is a menace wherever he goes. Always with his mouth wide open too. https://t.co/ILTXr6gOiH — Sarah Hurst (@Life_Disrupted) November 21, 2021

9.

I actually think Johnson is an anti masker. https://t.co/QpzacABRzY — UKAT, THE UK ACTION TEAM.💙 (@UKActionteam) November 21, 2021

10.

I'm old enough to remember when crooks had the decency to pop a mask on. https://t.co/WBX2OXLKXe — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) November 20, 2021

11.

This is so disappointing and so insulting to NHS staff who have worked so hard and sacrificed so much to keep us safe. https://t.co/aVqCcsteVe — Eluned Morgan (@Eluned_Morgan) November 21, 2021

We could do with an answer to this question for future reference.

Can you pull the emergency cord if you're on public transport and Boris Johnson gets on without a mask? — Sarah Hurst (@Life_Disrupted) November 21, 2021

READ MORE

Boris Johnson’s maskless hospital photos went down as well as you’d expect – 19 sick burns

Source The Daily Mirror Image Screengrab