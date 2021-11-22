News

Boris “I wear a mask wherever the rules say that I should” Johnson pictured maskless on a packed train

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 22nd, 2021

And the award for least sincere apology of all time goes to …Johnny Depp and Amber Heard over smuggling dogs into Australia. But running a close second comes this …

It was barely an apology at the time, being 90 per cent excuses, but then this happened.

Tweeters held nothing back.

We could do with an answer to this question for future reference.

