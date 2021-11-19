Life

The government has derailed Northern HS2 and people aren’t happy

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 19th, 2021

The fall of the ‘red wall’ in the North was a major factor in the Conservatives’ huge parliamentary majority, and a large part of that unexpected support was in reaction to promises relating to the creation of a Northern Powerhouse.

Here’s one of them.

New and faster links would boost the region’s economy by billions, lower carbon emissions and open up opportunities in terms of employment and education.

On Thursday, the Transport Secretary crushed those hopes with this confirmation of rumours.

This is how the PM tried to spin it.

Labour’s Lisa Nandy was frank.

Other people weren’t at all surprised – or impressed.

As so often happens, Gary Neville summed up the situation perfectly.

If he ever gets tired of punditry, he could probably pick up a parliamentary constituency in the North.

