A tortoise opening this university science lab is 8 seconds well spent

It’s been a few years since a tortoise called Charles Darwin opened a new science laboratory at Lincoln university but the video has just gone wildly viral again over on Reddit because, well, watch.

And just in case you want more information – of course you want more information – the tortoise was munching through a ribbon made of rocket and dandelion leaves and was accompanied by everyone’s favourite wildlife TV presenter, Chris Packham, back in 2015.

And here are our favourite things people said about it this time round.

‘Little friend absolutely nailed it!’

SmolBorkBigTeefs ‘He definitely understood the assignment.’

slick_pick ‘This is adorable. Now hopefully they gave him some of that sweet sweet greenage.’

Mildleyy ‘I was expecting him to take way longer and for that guy to have to just awkwardly hold him there for like five minutes.’

smugmisswoodhouse “The fuck man where’d my lunch go”

kinokomushroom ‘Heyyyyy I was eating that!’

K_cutt08

And finally …

‘It’s appropriate as the tortoise was a major donor. He shelled out big bucks!’

Rossum81

Boom.

